Rich the Kid Hit With $45k Default Judgment After Blowing Off Lawsuit Over Alleged Secret Pregnancy, Hush Money Agreement

"Jane Doe is pleased with the judgment," her lawyer, Chris Brown, told RadarOnline.com exclusively in a statement. "We will begin the collection process. Rich the Kid failed to comply with the Settlement Agreement and this is the natural result of his actions."

As we previously reported, Doe claimed she first crossed paths with Rich the Kid during a private event at a hotel after he performed at a concert in Boston on Jan. 28, 2023, where she "engaged in unprotected sexual relations" at his request.

The plaintiff accused Rich the Kid of committing battery afterward, claiming he violently grabbed her and "removed her coat to prevent her from leaving the hotel."