Rich The Kid Accused Of $35k Hush Money Agreement To Keep Pregnancy A Secret From Fiancée Tori Brixx: Court Documents

Rapper Rich The Kid has been slapped with a bombshell lawsuit accusing him of agreeing to pay $35k to a woman he knocked up in an effort to keep the news from his fiancée Tori Brixx, RadarOnline.com has learned According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a woman using the pseudonym Jane Doe filed a bombshell lawsuit against the rapper in Massachusetts court.

In the lawsuit, Doe said Rich the Kid had a concert in Boston on January 28, 2023. She said he held a private event at a nearby hotel. Doe attended the event. She said while “at the hotel in Boston” she “engaged in unprotected sexual relations at the request” of Rich the Kid.

She said, “Also on January 28-29, Rich the Kid assaulted Doe, aggressively and without permission, touched Doe and attempted to prevent Doe from leaving the Boston, MA hotel.” The suit accused Rich the Kid of having “violently grabbed Doe and removed her coat to prevent her from leaving the hotel.” She said the rapper committed battery against her.

Doe said she eventually left over his objection. However, he allegedly followed her out of the hotel and jumped into her Uber. She allowed him to remain in the Uber which took them to her place. Doe attached a screenshot of Rich the Kid outside her home on the Ring camera.

Doe said she had sexual relations with Rich the Kid at her home. Doe said they had unprotected sexual relations. “As a result of the sexual contact, Doe became pregnant” in January 2023, the suit claimed. Doe said she contemplated having her child but after communications with Rich the Kid, they agreed to terminate the pregnancy.

The woman pointed out that Rich the Kid is engaged to Tori Brixx. Doe said Rich the Kid entered into a settlement with her on March 29. She said he agreed to the deal to keep his sexual encounters with her a secret from Brixx and to prevent her from brining claims over the alleged assault.

The suit read, “Desperate to keep his sexual encounters with Doe a secret from Brixx, in addition to having Doe (1) forgo a claim for assault and battery and to (2) forgo Doe’s contemplation of taking her pregnancy to full term, RTK and Doe entered into a Settlement Agreement (“Agreement”) executed on March 29-30, 2023, which provided for financial payments to Doe by RTK.” Doe said the rapper signed the deal and she provided his attorney with information about her upcoming abortion.

However, Doe said Rich the Kid made two payments but still owes $25k. The suit accused him of violating the deal and demands he pay up the remaining balance. Rich has yet to respond to the lawsuit. Doe’s powerhouse attorney Chris Brown had “no comment” on the case.