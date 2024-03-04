'All a Big Lie': 'RHOSLC' Star Heather Gay Says She Felt 'Pressure' to Take Ozempic for 30-Pound Weight Drop
Heather Gay is down 30 pounds and she has Ozempic to thank. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star addressed her weight loss rumors while admitting she felt "pressure" to take the diet drug after several of her friends started to drop weight, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Gay, known for projecting body positivity, said she's “given up the banner” of being a “relatable” public figure.
“And it’s disappointing and sad to know that body positivity was all a big lie,” the Bravolebrity shared on ABC News after opening up about using the diabetes drug to shed pounds. “Because it’s better to not be overweight.”
Gay admitted she "absolutely” felt "pressure" before using the drug, which she said was her “last hope” for weight loss. “I didn’t wanna show up at another party and see all of my friends 20 pounds thinner and just be resentful," the RHOSLC star added.
Gay also shared that she's “started to feel seen for the first time" since losing weight.
She said people tell her, “‘You look great, you look thin, what are you doing? Are you on Ozempic?’"
“Even after being on television, writing a New York Times bestselling book, for the first time, I was being valued — by my castmates, by the public — in a way that I had never been valued before,” Gay said. “And that felt, to me, sad.”
Gay wants to be a positive role model for her three daughters, Annabelle, Ashley, and Georgia.
“I want them to feel empowered,” she said during the interview.
“Because I don’t want to lie to them and say, ‘It doesn’t matter. What matters is on the inside.’ But it does matter. I don’t know why that’s the way it is in the world, but that has been my experience,” she explained.
“I have beautiful, vibrant, empowered daughters and I would hate for them to think that their value is limited to their dress size.”
Gay previously addressed using Ozempic at Variety's Women of Reality TV event in L.A. in November. She admitted to being on the diabetic drug for "a long time," but said she hadn't seen "massive results."
“You lose five pounds, people are nicer to you,” she said of her observations after dropping some added weight at the time. “I don't know why. It's just the way the world works, and that makes me sad for women. But happy that I'm down five.”