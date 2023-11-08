'RHOP' Alum Katie Rost in Rehab for Alcohol Use After Going Off Medication
Katie Rost has been missing in action — and now we know why. The troubled Real Housewives of Potomac alum is in rehab after picking back up the booze and going off her medication, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Rost was one of the original members of the Bravo franchise when it hit the airwaves in 2016; however, by season three, she was no longer on the show.
The former RHOP star took to social media to address her status on Wednesday, telling her followers she fell off the sober wagon last month.
In the video, which was flagged as "sensitive content," Rost revealed she was seeking treatment for "alcohol use disorder," clarifying she was back in a rehab facility.
Acknowleging she was at the same location "a year ago," the ex-Bravolebrity said she did "really, really well for a long period of time." That all changed when she faced "some stressers in her life this past month."
Rost admitted that "things got out of control and I started drinking again."
Being honest with her fans, she also admitted to going "off my medication so that caused some problems." Rost's loved ones convinced her to go back to rehab.
"It is a rehabilitation program. They also do studies," she stated. "I am not doing a study. I am getting rehab."
She gave everyone an update on her condition. "I am doing great," Rost stated, adding she's "out of withdrawal."
The former reality star ended the video by ensuring her followers that "things are looking good."
Rost has been open with her battles in the past. Earlier this year, she admitted to relapsing.
“I relapsed, I had decided to abstain from drugs, white claw and Adderall, and sex, tonight I failed in one of those,” she tweeted on February 8. “I did what I should went [sic] immediately to a meeting,” Rost continued. “But yup, starting over: day 1.”
She later she "begged" Andy Cohen to bring her back to RHOP while revealing she's working a minimum-wage job at an organic market to make ends meet.
“I’ve asked Andy Cohen to bring me back, apologized, gone to shul and said sorry,” Rost wrote.
But her plea, which she made after brutally roasting Cohen, fell on deaf ears.
At the time, sources connected to Bravo told RadarOnline.com, "There are no plans to bring Katie back as a housewife or friend," despite her cameo in the second episode of the show's seventh season.