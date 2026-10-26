EXCLUSIVE: 'RHONY' Star Hailey Glassman 'Sparks Buzz Over Jon Gosselin Past'
Oct. 26 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Bravo newbie Hailey Glassman's attention-grabbing stint on The Real Housewives of New York City has reportedly stolen the spotlight from furious returning regular Carole Radziwill, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The unexpected breakout star was previously known for her headline-making relationship with Jon Gosselin, but sources said producers behind the struggling franchise have noticed that she's now generating major fan chatter.
"Hailey is television gold because she doesn't seem like she's performing," an insider said. "Carole came back expecting everyone to be talking about her. Instead, they're talking about Hailey. She's livid."
Despite rumors about a potential catfight, another Bravo source insisted: "The fans love Carole, too. They can love them both."
Radziwill's Alleged Friendships Resurface
As previously reported, Radziwill has faced renewed scrutiny over her past friendship with convicted s-- trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell after her name surfaced in the Jeffrey Epstein files.
Radziwill has insisted she never knew Epstein and denied any knowledge of Maxwell's crimes.