EXCLUSIVE: 'RHONY' Star Hailey Glassman 'Sparks Buzz Over Jon Gosselin Past'

The unexpected breakout star was previously known for her headline-making relationship with Jon Gosselin, but sources said producers behind the struggling franchise have noticed that she's now generating major fan chatter.

"Hailey is television gold because she doesn't seem like she's performing," an insider said. "Carole came back expecting everyone to be talking about her. Instead, they're talking about Hailey. She's livid."

Despite rumors about a potential catfight, another Bravo source insisted: "The fans love Carole, too. They can love them both."