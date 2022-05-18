'RHONJ' Newbie Traci Johnson Trolled After Bravo Axes Her From Three-Part Season 12 Reunion
Fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey were up in arms after the part-three finale aired on Tuesday. The chaos is all about newbie Traci Johnson, who was completely cut out of the Season 12 reunion, leaving many to wonder if she won't be returning to the Bravo franchise.
Traci — who is ex-NFL star Tiki Barber's wife — made a splash when she joined the cast this season and immediately inserted herself in between Teresa Giudice's drama with her brother, Joe Gorga, and her sister-in-law, RHONJ star Melissa Gorga.
The newest Jersey housewife continued to fight for camera time by "poking the bear" — aka Teresa — all season long.
Like her fellow cast, Traci excitedly posted her reunion look last month before the first part aired. Wearing a slinky gold gown, Tiki's wife fit perfectly on theme with her golden-dressed RHONJ friends.
She even shared behind-the-scenes snaps from the reunion set, showing her in glam and sitting in the now infamous chair perfectly placed adjacent to one of the sofas on the stage.
"Pressure may create diamonds, but FIRE refines gold. You all better be ready for one fiery RHONJ reunion," Traci wrote, showing her excitement for her reunion debut.
But, as the three weeks went on, no one saw Traci at the reunion.
'RHONJ' Shakeup! Jackie Goldschneider Allegedly Demoted, Producers Testing 3 New Housewives
Not only did she and her opinions not make airtime, but the only time a glimpse of Traci was shown was during the wide-angle shots of the stage — something fans didn't notice until part three on Tuesday.
Queens of Bravo posted a wide-angle screenshot, showing Traci barely in the frame. She sat all by herself in a chair, which seemed to strategically be placed several inches away from the couch where fellow housewives Melissa, Jackie Goldschneider, and Margaret Josephs.
"I FOUND TRACI!!!" the blog joked. Of course, Bravo fans are having a field day with Traci not making the cut.
"Listen, not everyone is cut out for the job," one person replied. "Completely forgot about her. She tried to be relevant and go for Tre.....on Tre's show? Byeeeeeee," joked another. "At least Askale got the edge of the couch. Traci got a chair off to the side? Guess that’ll be Jackie’s spot next year," added a third, referring to Real Housewives of Potomac friend of Askale Davis.
Some believe this means Traci won't be back next season. Jackie is already rumored not to be returning, with three newbies allegedly being tested to join the cast.
Radar has reached out to Traci and Bravo for comment.