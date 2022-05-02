'RHONJ' Shakeup! Jackie Goldschneider Allegedly Demoted, Producers Testing 3 New Housewives
Real Housewives of New York isn't the only East Coast franchise getting a shakeup. Jackie Goldschneider has reportedly been demoted from Real Housewives of New Jersey, and producers are testing out three new ladies to join the cast.
According to Queens of Bravo, Jackie will return to the show for Season 13, but she will no longer be a full-time housewife. The reality TV personality — who rawly opened up about her eating disorder struggle — allegedly got demoted to "friend of."
Super fan site RHONJ Obsessed also confirmed the demotion rumors.
They also claimed producers have been on the hunt for fresh blood. The brains offscreen have reportedly been testing out several women who are already connected to the cast.
Rumor has it that the three contenders include one of Melissa Gorga's pals, a friend of Margaret Josephs, and one of Teresa Giudice's close buddies.
RHONJ Obsessed dished out all the details about the upcoming season.
"What I know about RHONJ S13," their tweet read. "Filming starts end of May. Jackie demoted. They are testing three women. Danielle — friend of Teresa, Jennifer — friend of Marge, and Rachel — friend of Melissa."
Fans are going wild over the Jackie demotion rumors, with several people saying sayonara to the star and referencing her rollercoaster relationship with Teresa.
"Bye, Jackie. Good riddance! Take Teresa’s sister-in-law [Melissa] with you!" one commenter wrote. "Bye Jackie!!! Next. Margaret & Melissa," added another. "Oooooof Tre wins! Bye bye friend of," shared a third.
Jackie and Teresa have been hurling insults at each other for years, with Goldschneider accusing the latter of meddling in her marriage and spreading cheating rumors. Their feud came to a head when Jackie used an analogy about Teresa's oldest daughter, Gia.
During one of the reunions, Teresa warned Jackie to back off.
"You are on the Teresa show," the original cast member told her. "Anyone who goes against me, you see them here in this room anymore? No, they're not here anymore. I want you to come at me."
RHONJ Season 12 reunion will air in three parts, starting on May 3 at 8 PM ET.
Radar has reached out to Bravo and Jackie for comment.