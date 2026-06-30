'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania Breaks Silence After 'Assault' Arrest and Claims Viral Mugshot Isn't Real — As She Vows to Tell 'The Rest of the Story'

The video came after an AI-generated mugshot spread rapidly across social media in the days following her arrest, leading many online to believe it was her official booking photo.

"But that mugshot of me, if you guys really believe that’s me, that’s AI," Milania said with a laugh. "I ate down in my mugshot. I looked fire. I mean, nothing to be proud of."

Although she dismissed the viral image as fake, Milania did not deny she had been arrested.

Instead, the daughter of the Real Housewives of New Jersey star reflected on the experience, telling followers: "It is what it is. S— happens in life, and you gotta learn from it. Just become a better person and talk about it."