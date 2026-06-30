'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania Breaks Silence After 'Assault' Arrest and Claims Viral Mugshot Isn't Real — As She Vows to Tell 'The Rest of the Story'
June 30 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice's daughter, Milania Giudice, is finally breaking her silence following her recent arrest — shutting down rumors surrounding a viral mugshot while hinting she's ready to tell her side of the story.
Weeks after RadarOnline.com revealed the 20-year-old had been arrested following an alleged domestic dispute, Milania addressed the controversy for the first time in a TikTok video, where she acknowledged the incident but insisted one key detail circulating online wasn't authentic.
Speaking Out Publicly After Arrest
The video came after an AI-generated mugshot spread rapidly across social media in the days following her arrest, leading many online to believe it was her official booking photo.
"But that mugshot of me, if you guys really believe that’s me, that’s AI," Milania said with a laugh. "I ate down in my mugshot. I looked fire. I mean, nothing to be proud of."
Although she dismissed the viral image as fake, Milania did not deny she had been arrested.
Instead, the daughter of the Real Housewives of New Jersey star reflected on the experience, telling followers: "It is what it is. S— happens in life, and you gotta learn from it. Just become a better person and talk about it."
Milania Hints Truth Isn't Known
Milania also hinted there is more to the story than the public realizes, admitting she "was not in a good area" in her life when the incident occurred.
"I've been through a lot in life," she said, adding that many people have formed opinions without knowing everything she has experienced behind the scenes.
As Radar previously reported, Milania was arrested on May 14 after officers responded to what authorities classified as a domestic violence incident at a residence in Montville Township, New Jersey.
Assault Charge Still Remains Pending
According to court documents obtained by Radar, authorities charged Milania with one count of simple assault after alleging she purposely or knowingly caused bodily injury during the altercation.
She was later released on a summons complaint. The criminal charge remains an allegation, and Milania is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.
It's been revealed the case remained active after Milania retained a high-profile New Jersey defense attorney following her arrest as she prepared to fight the charge.
Intends To Address The Controversy Further
Now, rather than diving into the details of what allegedly transpired that day, Milania appears to be preparing to tell her story on her own terms.
"I have one thing to say — I'm going to save the rest for tomorrow," she teased at the start of her TikTok, signaling additional details about the incident could soon be made public.
For now, her brief statement marks the first time Milania has publicly acknowledged the arrest, while making it clear she intends to address the controversy further in the near future.