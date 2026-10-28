EXCLUSIVE: 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania Reunites With Family After Airport Meltdown

Real Housewives of New Jersey vet Milania Giudice, who had a trouble-filled summer, is on an apology tour, posting loving messages to her mom and sister, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Oct. 6, Milania, 20, extended a public olive branch to her mother, Teresa Giudice, 54, sharing a meme on her Instagram Story with the caption: "The older I get the more I appreciate how I was raised and who I was raised by."

The Bravo alum added, "You are the best, sorry mother [heart emoji]."