EXCLUSIVE: 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania Reunites With Family After Airport Meltdown
Oct. 28 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Real Housewives of New Jersey vet Milania Giudice, who had a trouble-filled summer, is on an apology tour, posting loving messages to her mom and sister, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Oct. 6, Milania, 20, extended a public olive branch to her mother, Teresa Giudice, 54, sharing a meme on her Instagram Story with the caption: "The older I get the more I appreciate how I was raised and who I was raised by."
The Bravo alum added, "You are the best, sorry mother [heart emoji]."
Milania Giudice's Family Tensions Escalate Amid Legal Troubles
Earlier that day, Milania celebrated her sister Gabriella Giudice's 22nd birthday with another Instagram post.
"Happy birthday @gabriella.giudice. You really are the best sister I could ever ask for," she wrote.
As readers know, Milania, who'd been receiving treatment at a Florida hospital, had a tense fight at Tampa International Airport in September with Teresa and oldest sister Gia [Giudice].
In video footage of the incident, Teresa told officers that Milania had "fentanyl" in her system, while Milania claimed she'd been "laced."
Milania's conflict with Gabriella stemmed from a May 14 incident, when Gabriella called 911 to report that Milania was acting erratically inside the family's New Jersey home. Milania was arrested and charged with domestic violence.
She pleaded not guilty to a simple assault charge and has a Dec. 1 court date.
Milania Giudice Returns to Social Media After Airport Meltdown
Milania's posts appeared to be her first since her meltdown at the Tampa airport on Sept. 23.
A day later, a rep said she was "under the care of professionals" while navigating "an incredibly difficult time in her life," including the death of her friend Victoria Zardoya in July.