'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador's Ex David Reconciles With Wife Lesley Amid Nasty Divorce Battle
What divorce? Shannon Beador's ex-husband David Beador appeared to have reconciled with his estranged wife, Lesley, despite trying to kick her out of his home less than two months ago amid their bitter divorce battle. RadarOnline.com has learned the pair were recently together in Yellowstone on a family vacation, where David was sporting his wedding ring, signaling their back on track.
Lesley hinted that all was well in their marriage when she posted photos showing them at Yellowstone National Park as a family. Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, David's second wife smiled while throwing her arms around the ex-Real Housewives of Orange County star, who was proudly rocking the silver band on his wedding finger.
"Look who I bumped into at Yellowstone National Park. My husband!" Lesley teased in the caption, adding the hashtag "happy to provide entertainment to all," which seemingly gave a nod to their messy divorce battle.
Lesley also made sure to turn off her comments — probably because she knew there would be a lot of questions, considering the explosive back and forth between the pair since David filed for divorce for the second time in May.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Shannon's ex-husband demanded the judge evict Lesley from his $15 million home in June. In the legal documents obtained by this outlet, David stated that Lesley was failing to comply with their agreed move-out date, and he wanted the judge to force her out — even after she asked the court to push the date to September so she could get her affairs in order.
As for Lesley, she accused David of closing their joint bank account and shutting off their credit cards. She made it clear — she wanted $32k per month in support and for David to kick her $10k for moving costs.
He fought back, claiming there was a prenuptial agreement in place that would only award Lesley $10k per month in support. He also claimed he paid her a $40k advance to help her find a new home.
However, the most shocking allegations came when the duo filed separate domestic violence restraining orders against each other. Lesley said she filed the request over David's alleged “threats, harassment and hostile behavior” towards her and their two-year-old daughter, claiming he caused them “to fear for our safety and suffer substantial physical and emotional distress.”
According to Lesley, she "suffered from physical, mental, emotional abuse on many occasions" during their marriage. "I was not able to ‘escape’ him because of the financial control he had over me. It started to get worse after our daughter was born," her filing read.
David accused Lesley of filing the restraining order because she “changed her mind and is unhappy” with their agreement, adding, “This is purely bad faith.”
David and Lesley said "I do" in October 2020. They welcomed their first child, Anna, in February 2021. The RHOC alum previously filed for divorce from Lesley in September 2022, citing irreconcilable differences. She later revealed that she was also filing for divorce. Both divorce petitions were eventually dismissed.
As for this post, neither has dismissed their most current divorce filings — at least, not yet.