EXCLUSIVE: Fresh 'RHOBH' Cat-Fight Erupts After Denise Richards 'Banned' Lisa Rinna From Returning to Show

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fan favorite Denise Richards is back on the show.

But her comeback had one nonnegotiable condition – she would not appear if former castmate Lisa Rinna also returned.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the ultimatum sent shockwaves behind the scenes.

"Denise doesn't care how much Bravo throws at her – diamonds, cameras, whatever," one source said. "If Rinna's there, she walks."