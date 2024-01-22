'Grateful to Have My Name Cleared': 'RHOA' Star Eva Marcille's Ex-Husband Michael's DUI and Reckless Driving Charges Dismissed
Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille's ex-husband Michael Sterling told RadarOnline.com he is "grateful" to have his name cleared after his DUI and reckless driving charges stemming from a 2022 car accident were tossed.
"After all of the evidence was thoroughly examined, the State dismissed the Driving Under the Influence and Reckless Driving Charges in their entirety. I accepted a traffic violation of following too closely," the lawyer told us in an exclusive statement on Monday.
"I believe the medical records exonerated me and demonstrated this was a wrongful arrest from the beginning. I was not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol," Sterling reiterated, telling RadarOnline.com that he is now looking forward to having "my reputation restored following this embarrassing and misguided arrest."
As we previously reported, Sterling was arraigned last April on a DUI charge in a rear-end crash that subsequently led to a civil lawsuit in June from plaintiffs Kody Clark and Lauren Hammett, the two individuals in the car Sterling was accused of crashing into.
Marcille had showed up at the scene before Sterling was taken into custody.
His arraignment happened weeks after former America's Next Top Model star Marcille and Sterling called it quits in March 2023 following four years of marriage. The exes tied the knot in Oct. 2018 and share three children together. Their divorce was finalized in August 2023.
At the time of the crash, Sterling was behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang GT, which allegedly struck a 2014 Toyota Camry driven by Clark with Hammett sitting in the passenger seat.
The attorney later pled not guilty in Fulton County State Court on the misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, following too closely, and reckless driving.
An initial police report had alleged that he smelled of booze when pulled over Feb. 4, 2022, in Sandy Springs, Georgia, but Sterling denied being intoxicated during questioning.
Sterling, meanwhile, is still going through legal proceedings with Clark and Hammett, who claim to have suffered injuries and emotional distress from the crash in addition to spending over $2k on medical bills.
News of his DUI and reckless driving charges being dismissed came after Sterling was asked to appear for a deposition.
Sterling has denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the civil lawsuit and asked for it to be thrown out of court.