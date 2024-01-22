'Grateful to Have My Name Cleared': 'RHOA' Star Eva Marcille's Ex-Husband Michael's DUI and Reckless Driving Charges Dismissed

"I believe the medical records exonerated me and demonstrated this was a wrongful arrest from the beginning. I was not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol," Sterling reiterated, telling RadarOnline.com that he is now looking forward to having "my reputation restored following this embarrassing and misguided arrest."

As we previously reported, Sterling was arraigned last April on a DUI charge in a rear-end crash that subsequently led to a civil lawsuit in June from plaintiffs Kody Clark and Lauren Hammett, the two individuals in the car Sterling was accused of crashing into.

Marcille had showed up at the scene before Sterling was taken into custody.