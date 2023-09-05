'RHOA' Star Ralph Pittman Claims Ex Drew Sidora Wanted Him to Adopt Her Son for Sick 'Money Grab'

As this outlet reported, Pittman filed for divorce in February after 8 years of marriage — and while they managed to get the documents sealed, the two continued to hurl accusations against each other in the public eye. And apparently, nothing is off limits, including the kids.

After the RHOA star clapped back at Pittman's "fake" cousin for insinuating she only wanted Ralph to adopt her son Josiah — aka “Jojo” so that she could spend more time with women. Sidora was accused of cheating on Pittman with retired WNBA star Ty Young.