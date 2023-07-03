Judge Not Swayed by 'RHOA' Star Phaedra Parks’ Ex-husband's Emotional Plea to Visit Family Member’s Gravesites

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband Apollo Nida was shut down in his latest plea to have his probation terminated early – with a judge not swayed by his emotional plea, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Georgia federal judge has denied the motion for reconsideration that Apollo filed last week.

In 2014, Apollo was sentenced to 8 years of imprisonment followed by 5 years of probation for his role in a massive fraud scheme. He was facing 30 years behind bars but snitched on his associates in exchange for a sweet plea deal. Apollo was released from prison in 2019. His probation is scheduled to end in 2024 but he pleaded with the court to let him off early.

The reality star said he had followed all the rules imposed on him. Further, he said he was contributing to his community by volunteering and coaching youth football. Apollo noted he has passed all drug tests since being placed on probation. In his motion, he noted that while he still owes $1.9 million in restitution to his victims — he has made all payments on time and will continue to do so.

Phaedra’s ex claimed the restrictions put in place as part of his probation made it difficult for him to work in the entertainment industry. Prosecutors opposed his request claiming to keep him on probation would “deter” him from committing future crimes. The judge agreed and denied Apollo’s motion.

A couple of days later, Apollo asked the court to reconsider the decision and pointed to his performance following behind released from prison. Apollo said he has maintained a stable residence, remarried to his current wife and has reestablished relationships with the sons he shares with Phaedra.

He then claimed the restrictions had prevented him from visiting the gravesites of family members he lost in the last couple of years. Apollo said he’s only allowed to travel for work purposes which prevents him from traveling to the graves. Apollo said he has not been able to “grieve the loss of his family members and loved ones, and this is having a negative impact” on his mental health. The judge wasn’t impressed with the argument and once again denied Apollo’s request to terminate his probation early.