'RHOA' Cast Spends Their Own Money On Promo Ahead Of Drama-Filled Season 14
Booked and busy — even on their own dime! The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast did their own self-funded promotional photos and videos for the upcoming season, which teases no shortage of drama and explosive moments.
The Georgia-based ladies apparently rallied together to pay and pose for their new peach-themed shots.
"A lot of people are asking me about the #RHOA promotion. It's true that the women funded this themselves, Bravo had nothing to do with it," journalist and pop culture junkie Anthony Dominic tweeted on Wednesday.
"In fact, Bravo had no clue they were doing it," he added. "The ladies felt they needed to take marketing/PR into their own hands for the upcoming season."
Dominic showed a side-by-side comparison of the shots, beginning with Bravo's photos of the ladies standing in front of a gray background. Their self-funded shots are brighter, with the RHOA cast wearing white. The outfits make the peach backdrop stand out even more.
In a separate tweet, Dominic explained Marlo Hampton's absence in the video.
"Marlo canceled last-minute, that's why she's not in the video promo but was Photoshopped into the photo," he dished. "The ladies felt other franchises, like #RHOBH gets new promos/photos and theirs are refreshed every 3 to 4 years. And that's why #RHOA stays top-tier!"
"Also, Marlo is the only housewife who posted this gray photo on IG," Dominic reiterated to his followers. "All the women agreed the peach one was the one they wanted and there was retouching done with it."
Fans are already on the edge of their seats waiting for the May 1 premiere that is just around the corner. Shereé Whitfield and Apollo Nida will be making their return this time around, and Hampton has a peach of her own now that she is an official member of the cast.
Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Drew Sidora will also be returning along with new Housewife Sanya Richards-Ross. Casting was confirmed after Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey announced their departures from the series in September.
RHOA has continued to make headlines given former cast member NeNe Leakes' lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Bravo, its production companies, and executive producer Andy Cohen, alleging she dealt with a hostile and racist work environment.