'RHOA' Cast Spends Their Own Money On Promo Ahead Of Drama-Filled Season 14

"A lot of people are asking me about the #RHOA promotion. It's true that the women funded this themselves, Bravo had nothing to do with it," journalist and pop culture junkie Anthony Dominic tweeted on Wednesday.

"In fact, Bravo had no clue they were doing it," he added. "The ladies felt they needed to take marketing/PR into their own hands for the upcoming season."

Dominic showed a side-by-side comparison of the shots, beginning with Bravo's photos of the ladies standing in front of a gray background. Their self-funded shots are brighter, with the RHOA cast wearing white. The outfits make the peach backdrop stand out even more.