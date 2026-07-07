EXCLUSIVE: Rex Heuermann's Sick New Prison Pal Exposed — Gilgo Beach Murderer Is Trading Letters With Happy Face Killer

Rex Heuermann — who has admitted to killing at least eight women as part of the Gilgo Beach murders on Long Island — has struck up a correspondence with another infamous serial killer, RadarOnline.com can reveal. According to Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon, the 62-year-old reached out to Keith Hunter Jesperson, the so-called Happy Face Killer, who confessed to murdering eight women across the country in the 1990s.

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Serial Killer Sent Warnings To Rex

Source: Suffolk County Court Rex Heuermann received mail prison advice directly from Keith Jesperson

Jesperson, who is serving multiple life sentences without parole in Oregon, wrote to Heuermann at the Riverhead, New York, jail where he is being held, offering what he called prison advice. In a text message to podcaster Keith Rovere, Jesperson said: "The problem with Rex is his size — he thinks prison will be a cakewalk because of how big his ego is. I had to tell him the little guys work out too, to beat up us big guys. He will have some fights, even in protective custody." Heuermann wrote back, but according to Toulon, ignored repeated follow-up letters from Jesperson and messages from "other fanatics."

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Inside Gilgo Beach Killer's Tiny Cell

Source: Court TV A New York judge sentenced Heuermann to multiple life terms.

The accused killer was recently sentenced to three life terms without the possibility of parole after confessing to his crimes in April. Toulon said Heuermann shows "no emotion, no despair" behind bars and spends much of his time reading violent crime and mystery novels. His reading list reportedly includes Portrait in Death by J.D. Robb, Secret Prey by John Sandford, Picture Me Dead by Heather Graham, "N" Is for Noose by Sue Grafton and Chosen to Die by Lisa Jackson.

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Source: MEGA The stoic prisoner spends his time reading violent mystery novels.

"He's not taking out sports books or cooking books. He's choosing to read about this," Toulon said. Heuermann lives in a standard 6-by-9-foot cell and remains segregated whenever he leaves it. He showers alone and is allowed into the jail yard for fresh air up to six times a week. "He does not play basketball, doesn't do any sprints. He just basically walks around in circles," Toulon said.

Happy Face Killer Meets No Remorse

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Source: @gloria.allred/INSTAGRAM Attorney Gloria Allred publicly labeled both serial killers as cowards.