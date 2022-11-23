White House Accused Of LYING After Naomi Biden's 'No Press Wedding'

"They have decided to make this wedding private. It is a family event. It is — and we are going to respect Naomi and Peter's wishes," Jean-Pierre said of the newlyweds.

After seeing Vogue's tweet, New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers sounded off.

"I had reporting in [October] about Vogue being tapped to cover this and I was waved off. Official explanation is that Vogue wasn’t there the day of," wrote Rogers. "Loophole = the family staged a 'wedding at the WH' shoot beforehand."

"'Private' per @PressSec = not for the White House press corps," added Rogers.