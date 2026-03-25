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Home > Exclusives > Renee Zellweger
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EXCLUSIVE: Renée Zellweger and Lover Ant Anstead's Lawsuit Fears Exposed as Pair Is Dragged to Court

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead face lawsuit fears as the couple is dragged to court together.
Source: MEGA

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead face lawsuit fears as the couple is dragged to court together.

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March 25 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Reclusive Renée Zellweger and British beau Ant Anstead are getting dragged to court by a woman who claims that she was injured at their California rental property – and RadarOnline.com can reveal stress from the looming legal battle threatens to put their romance to the test, friends fear.

"Renée works so hard to keep her life private. This is her worst nightmare," an insider said. "Having to possibly testify and get cross-examined on the stand – with cameras rolling and no control over any of it – is enough to send Renée into a panic attack."

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Zellweger, Anstead Face Lawsuit Over Fall

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Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead are facing a lawsuit over an alleged fall at their Laguna Beach rental property.
Source: MEGA

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead are facing a lawsuit over an alleged fall at their Laguna Beach rental property.

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Zellweger, 56, and Ant, 46, were sued in February 2025 by Tracey Bryn Belland, who claimed the Judy Oscar winner, the former Wheeler Dealers host and the landlord of the couple's Laguna Beach pad are responsible for her falling in August 2024.

Zellweger and Anstead have denied all allegations against them.

Belland's negligence suit – which is scheduled for a June jury trial – reportedly states that she "tripped and fell" while visiting the home, where "a thin rug had been placed over a hole" on a patio, leading to an alleged knee injury.

She is seeking unspecified damages.

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Zellweger ‘Horrified’ as Lawsuit Sparks Stress

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Amid the lawsuit, Anstead is said to feel bad as Zellweger faces stress over potential courtroom scrutiny of their private life.
Source: MEGA

Amid the lawsuit, Anstead is said to feel bad as Zellweger faces stress over potential courtroom scrutiny of their private life.

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"Renée's horrified at the idea that details of her home life with Ant could be picked apart publicly," the insider shared. "Ant feels horrible that this is happening ... She isn't holding it against him, but it's still not good for their relationship because it's causing her so much stress."

The source confided the spotlight-shy Bridget Jones beauty is now even more "housebound" and added: "It's not healthy."

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