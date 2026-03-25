EXCLUSIVE: Renée Zellweger and Lover Ant Anstead's Lawsuit Fears Exposed as Pair Is Dragged to Court

Reclusive Renée Zellweger and British beau Ant Anstead are getting dragged to court by a woman who claims that she was injured at their California rental property – and RadarOnline.com can reveal stress from the looming legal battle threatens to put their romance to the test, friends fear.

"Renée works so hard to keep her life private. This is her worst nightmare," an insider said. "Having to possibly testify and get cross-examined on the stand – with cameras rolling and no control over any of it – is enough to send Renée into a panic attack."