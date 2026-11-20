Despite that, cutbacks were "not unexpected," shared a source – and the 50-year-old actress-producer quickly swung her hatchet.

"After just a few weeks in the driver's seat, Witherspoon has let go some 30 employees – roughly 50 percent of Hello Sunshine's staff," the source shared.

Since it was launched, Hello Sunshine has racked up a number of blockbuster television and movie titles, including Big Little Lies, The Morning Show, Where the Crawdads Sing and Daisy Jones & the Six.

Following the layoffs, Hello Sunshine "will now focus primarily on film and television projects and the Reese's Book Club brand," said an insider, "along with related social and digital marketing as well as partnerships."