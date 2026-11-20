EXCLUSIVE: Reese Witherspoon Slashes Staff After Hello Sunshine Buyback
Nov. 20 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Mogul Reese Witherspoon bought back her production company knowing it would mean a bloodbath – and ruthlessly fired 50 percent of her employees, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Legally Blonde star founded Hello Sunshine in 2016 and sold it for a sweet $900million in 2021 to Candle Media. But she and her partners in a French company recently cut a deal for "just a fraction of the $900million" to reacquire it.
Witherspoon Slashes Hello Sunshine Staff
Despite that, cutbacks were "not unexpected," shared a source – and the 50-year-old actress-producer quickly swung her hatchet.
"After just a few weeks in the driver's seat, Witherspoon has let go some 30 employees – roughly 50 percent of Hello Sunshine's staff," the source shared.
Since it was launched, Hello Sunshine has racked up a number of blockbuster television and movie titles, including Big Little Lies, The Morning Show, Where the Crawdads Sing and Daisy Jones & the Six.
Following the layoffs, Hello Sunshine "will now focus primarily on film and television projects and the Reese's Book Club brand," said an insider, "along with related social and digital marketing as well as partnerships."
Hello Sunshine's History of Massive Cutbacks
Its direct-to-consumer division was also "gutted," but Hello Sunshine has been no stranger to cutbacks, according to industry sources.
Under Candle Media, the company went through at least four rounds of staff reduction in the past two years, affecting the unscripted department and the Gen Z-oriented lifestyle brand Sunnie.
The company's kids and animation unit was shuttered in 2023.
While the buyback price was not made public, industry sources believe Candle Media "likely lost hundreds of millions of dollars on the deal."
Witherspoon Celebrates Hello Sunshine's New Chapter
With a pared-down Hello Sunshine back under her control, an elated Witherspoon gushed in a statement, "The best is still ahead."
She also praised her partner, the French conglomerate Mediawan, saying: "Mediawan has built a global, independent studio by putting creators first. That has always been my vision for Hello Sunshine."