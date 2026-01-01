EXCLUSIVE: Reba McEntire's Wedding Glow! Country Legend Beams 'I'm Happier Than I've Ever Been' as She Prepares to Exchange Vows With Rex Linn

Happy's Place star Reba McEntire is in a happy place with fiancé and costar Rex Linn , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The country queen, 70, can't wait to tie the knot with Rex, 69, who proposed on Christmas Eve 2024.

"I'm having a blast," McEntire said.

"I feel like a teenager again. I'm 70 years old, 50 years in the business, and I'm happier than I've ever been. God saved the best for last."