Reba McEntire
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Reba McEntire's Wedding Glow! Country Legend Beams 'I'm Happier Than I've Ever Been' as She Prepares to Exchange Vows With Rex Linn

Jan. 1 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Happy's Place star Reba McEntire is in a happy place with fiancé and costar Rex Linn, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The country queen, 70, can't wait to tie the knot with Rex, 69, who proposed on Christmas Eve 2024.

"I'm having a blast," McEntire said.

"I feel like a teenager again. I'm 70 years old, 50 years in the business, and I'm happier than I've ever been. God saved the best for last."

As for wedding plans, McEntire told People magazine: "We’re totally enjoying being engaged.

"Have no idea when we're going to set a date. Work comes first, so we'll see."

The country icon didn't reveal too many details on the big day but added: "We're very low-key. We'll have friends and family and have a great time."

