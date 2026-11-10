EXCLUSIVE: Reba McEntire Rallies Around Kelly Clarkson Amid Feud With Brooklyn Shop
Nov. 10 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Reba McEntire is devoted to helping Kelly Clarkson get past the backlash from her infamous Pretty Woman run-in, sources say, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources said Clarkson, 44, is struggling after her X post slamming a Brooklyn magic shop for snubbing her escalated into a brutal public back-and-forth.
Kelly Clarkson's Outburst Sparks Concern Among Loved Ones
"It is so out of character for Kelly to go online and blast someone like this. She even said that in one of her messages, so of course people are concerned," shared a source.
"The fact that she snapped over this incident shows just how on edge she really is. It's ringing alarm bells for a lot of people in her life, but especially Reba, who still loves her like a daughter and is very protective."
American Idol alum Clarkson has long credited McEntire, 71, for being a major influence on her career.
She and McEntire's stepson, Brandon Blackstock, split in 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage.
In February, the Since U Been Gone singer announced that she was ending her Daytime Emmy-winning talk show to "prioritize" time with daughter River, 12, and son Remington, 10, after their father, Blackstock, died in 2025 at 48.
Kelly Clarkson's Heartache Over Family Tragedy
"Everyone knows Kelly has been through the wringer but nothing is more difficult for her than seeing her kids going through the pain of losing their dad," added a source.
"Regardless of how bad her divorce was, she has her own grief over Brandon's death as well, so it's just been very tough."
With Clarkson refusing to back down on her claim that a salesman at the store, Art of Play, acted like she couldn't afford a $15,000 automaton bird, social media users continue to jaw over the incident.
Reba McEntire Considers Intervention for Kelly Clarkson
Now, McEntire is allegedly considering organizing an intervention to get Clarkson back on an even keel.
"Reba is calling Kelly every day to check in, but she's now saying she needs to do more," said a source.
"She's even offered to put her own life on hold to be with Kelly in New York for a little while because it's clear to everyone she needs help."