EXCLUSIVE: Reba McEntire Rallies Around Kelly Clarkson Amid Feud With Brooklyn Shop

"It is so out of character for Kelly to go online and blast someone like this. She even said that in one of her messages, so of course people are concerned," shared a source.

"The fact that she snapped over this incident shows just how on edge she really is. It's ringing alarm bells for a lot of people in her life, but especially Reba, who still loves her like a daughter and is very protective."

American Idol alum Clarkson has long credited McEntire, 71, for being a major influence on her career.

She and McEntire's stepson, Brandon Blackstock, split in 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage.

In February, the Since U Been Gone singer announced that she was ending her Daytime Emmy-winning talk show to "prioritize" time with daughter River, 12, and son Remington, 10, after their father, Blackstock, died in 2025 at 48.