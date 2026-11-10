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Home > Exclusives > Reba McEntire
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EXCLUSIVE: Reba McEntire Rallies Around Kelly Clarkson Amid Feud With Brooklyn Shop

Reba McEntire reportedly stands by Kelly Clarkson as tensions surrounding an ongoing feud intensify.
Source: MEGA

Reba McEntire is allegedly standing by Kelly Clarkson as tensions surrounding an ongoing feud intensify.

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Nov. 10 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Reba McEntire is devoted to helping Kelly Clarkson get past the backlash from her infamous Pretty Woman run-in, sources say, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said Clarkson, 44, is struggling after her X post slamming a Brooklyn magic shop for snubbing her escalated into a brutal public back-and-forth.

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Kelly Clarkson's Outburst Sparks Concern Among Loved Ones

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Reba McEntire is reportedly concerned about Kelly Clarkson following the backlash over her dispute with a Brooklyn magic shop.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Reba McEntire is reportedly concerned about Kelly Clarkson following the backlash over her dispute with a Brooklyn magic shop.

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"It is so out of character for Kelly to go online and blast someone like this. She even said that in one of her messages, so of course people are concerned," shared a source.

"The fact that she snapped over this incident shows just how on edge she really is. It's ringing alarm bells for a lot of people in her life, but especially Reba, who still loves her like a daughter and is very protective."

American Idol alum Clarkson has long credited McEntire, 71, for being a major influence on her career.

She and McEntire's stepson, Brandon Blackstock, split in 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage.

In February, the Since U Been Gone singer announced that she was ending her Daytime Emmy-winning talk show to "prioritize" time with daughter River, 12, and son Remington, 10, after their father, Blackstock, died in 2025 at 48.

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Kelly Clarkson's Heartache Over Family Tragedy

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Clarkson announced she was ending her Emmy-winning talk show to prioritize time with her children after Brandon Blackstock's death.
Source: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Clarkson announced she was ending her Emmy-winning talk show to prioritize time with her children after Brandon Blackstock's death.

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"Everyone knows Kelly has been through the wringer but nothing is more difficult for her than seeing her kids going through the pain of losing their dad," added a source.

"Regardless of how bad her divorce was, she has her own grief over Brandon's death as well, so it's just been very tough."

With Clarkson refusing to back down on her claim that a salesman at the store, Art of Play, acted like she couldn't afford a $15,000 automaton bird, social media users continue to jaw over the incident.

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Reba McEntire Considers Intervention for Kelly Clarkson

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Sources claim the 'Fancy' singer is considering an intervention and has offered to stay with Clarkson in New York.
Source: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Sources claim the 'Fancy' singer is considering an intervention and has offered to stay with Clarkson in New York.

Now, McEntire is allegedly considering organizing an intervention to get Clarkson back on an even keel.

"Reba is calling Kelly every day to check in, but she's now saying she needs to do more," said a source.

"She's even offered to put her own life on hold to be with Kelly in New York for a little while because it's clear to everyone she needs help."

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