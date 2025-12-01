WATCH: Reba McEntire Snaps at Savannah Guthrie Following 'Husband' Slip-Up and Warns 'Today' Host Her Blunder Could Lead to Secret Wedding Rumors
Dec. 1 2025, Published 5:39 p.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie jumped the gun on Reba McEntire's romance with fiancé Rex Linn, calling him her "husband" during the country legend's live appearance on Today, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While McEntire, 70, was a good sport about the slip-up, she warned that her fans would have a "conniption" over the idea of her secretly tying the knot with her Happy's Place co-star after five years together.
While discussing the NBC sitcom's second season, Savannah began, "You also met your husband there. So Rex, good ole Rex…" while reaching out with her arm to awkwardly touch McEntire.
The Reba alum quickly put both hands up in defense.
"Now, wait a minute. Before everybody has a conniption fit at home, we’re just engaged," McEntire corrected Guthrie about her huge marriage mistake.
The camera cut away to a shot of Linn, 69, in the studio, nervously smiling about the host's gaffe.
"My family will go, 'Wait, you didn’t tell us?!'" The Voice coach quickly declared, as she and Linn have yet to tie the knot.
'We Have a Blast'
Guthrie attempted to quickly move on from her blunder, asking McEntire, "But wait a minute. You are engaged now, you work together, how fun is that?"
"It's a blast," The Heart Won't Lie singer gushed. "He is a workaholic, and he loves to rehearse. Me, not so much on the rehearsal part, so he really makes sure that I know my lines, that I’m ready to go when we have a tape day. We have a blast. We’re so grateful and thankful that we get to go to work together, work together, and then go home together."
McEntire continued about their working relationship, raving, "Season 2’s so much fun! You know, in Season 1, you kind of get the meshing together and learning each other’s habits and how they want to work. And it was fun. Season 2 is so much more fun now we know each other."
Engagement 'Secret'
McEntire revealed how her engagement to Linn came about after 4 years of dating and why the couple didn't make a big announcement during the third hour of Today.
She shared that it had been "almost a year in December" since Linn proposed at their home in Leiper's Fork, Tenn.
"A lot of people did not know. And when he asked me to marry him, it was Christmas Eve a year ago. So we were gonna announce it when we got back to L.A., but the fires happened. And there was not room for our joy in the devastating situation that everybody else was in," she explained about the devastating January 7 wildfires that destroyed much of Pacific Palisades and Altadena, Calif.
Their engagement was outed at the Emmy Awards in September, McEntire revealed, when a reporter referred to Linn as her "fiancé" she "didn't correct her" since it "sounded good to me."
Bruce Willis' Wife's Emotional Confession: Emma Heming Tearfully Calls Moving 'Dying' Actor Out of Family Home the 'Best Decision' for Their Family After She Received Vicious Backlash
'Thrilled to Death'
McEntire finally broke her silence about being engaged to Linn in an October interview.
She said his proposal came as a "total surprise" and called it "very romantic."
The couple is in no rush to head to the altar.
"I totally was thrilled to death. I asked him, 'Well, when do you want to do this?' He said, 'Let's have fun with the engagement time.' So we haven't set a date or anything. We're just enjoying each other," McEntire dished.