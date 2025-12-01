WATCH: Reba McEntire Snaps at Savannah Guthrie Following 'Husband' Slip-Up and Warns 'Today' Host Her Blunder Could Lead to Secret Wedding Rumors

While discussing the NBC sitcom's second season, Savannah began, "You also met your husband there. So Rex, good ole Rex…" while reaching out with her arm to awkwardly touch McEntire.

The Reba alum quickly put both hands up in defense.

"Now, wait a minute. Before everybody has a conniption fit at home, we’re just engaged," McEntire corrected Guthrie about her huge marriage mistake.

The camera cut away to a shot of Linn, 69, in the studio, nervously smiling about the host's gaffe.

"My family will go, 'Wait, you didn’t tell us?!'" The Voice coach quickly declared, as she and Linn have yet to tie the knot.