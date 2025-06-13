Huge Reality TV Star Who Fronted 'Real-Life Entourage' Show Issues Grovelling Apology for Uploading 'Sick' Plane Post on Same Day as Air India Crash
A top reality TV star has made a grovelling apology after posting an aeroplane picture on the same day as the tragic Air India crash.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Mark Wright – who starred in a "Real-Life Entourage” show in the U.S., presented on Extra and featured in a U.K. version of The Bachelor – took down his post after he was slammed for "poor taste".
'Poor Taste Post'
The snap featured himself, Netflix star wife Michelle Keegan and their baby daughter Palma posing in front of a private jet, as he moaned about the leg room on standard planes.
He wrote: "1 day babe, for now we'll take row 26 with no extra leg room."
The same day, the London-bound plane carrying 242 passengers, including 53 British nationals, crashed just moments after take-off from Ahmedabad Airport in the northwestern Indian state of Gujarat.
Grovelling Apology
Wright, 38, removed the post and shared a statement to his Instagram Stories, explaining that the post was scheduled.
He wrote: "I apologise for a post I just put up on my page after today's heartbreaking events.
"I have posts from a holiday that are on the scheduled setting, which go out on future days I have set them for which was done last week. It's a horrendous coincidence that today's post was on such a devastating day.
"Once I logged in to my Instagram and realised the post had gone out, I immediately deleted. My heart goes out to everyone who has been effected from today. I'm sorry for this mistake and any offence caused."
'Not Appropriate'
Underneath the original post, one follower said: "Prob not the best day to post this when so many people lost their lives on a plane."
Another added: "Not really appropriate to put this up after today's plane crash."
The Boeing 787 Dreamliner careened back down to earth in the densely populated Meghani area of the city just minutes after leaving the runway around 1.40pm local time (8.10am BST).
Terrifying CCTV footage showed the plane appear to lose control before it started rapidly descending with a high nose angle and landing gear deployed.
It plunged into the ground and exploded in a huge fireball, as a massive plume of black smoke billowed out from the crash site.
Aviation experts said the aircraft may have suddenly lost power "at the most critical phase of flight" after takeoff.
All but one person aboard Air India Flight 171 are feared to have died in the tragedy.
The sole survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who was seated in 11A, is also British and told the Hindustan Times he had lived in London for 20 years.
A regional police chief said "some locals would have also died," given the plane had smashed down into offices and accommodation for doctors close to a hospital.
Rescue teams supported by the military have recovered 204 bodies, with casualties from the plane and the area surrounding the crash.
The passengers included 159 Indian nationals, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and a Canadian.
Eleven of those on board were children, including two newborns.