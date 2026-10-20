EXCLUSIVE: 'Real Housewives of New York' Is 'Hit by Ratings Disaster'

RHONY's season 16 premiere episode attracted just 371,000 traditional TV viewers, marking a historically low live debut for the franchise – and even with the addition of streaming viewers, it drew a total of only 1.8million.

Sources told RadarOnline.com that executives hoped bringing back an old-school Housewife would restore some of the reality show's former magic, but Radziwill's presence has been overshadowed by scrutiny of her past friendship with creep Jeffrey Epstein's now-jailed madam Ghislaine Maxwell.