Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Carole Radziwill
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Real Housewives of New York' Is 'Hit by Ratings Disaster'

'Real Housewives of New York' reportedly faces a ratings disaster, raising concerns over its future.
Source: BRAVO/YOUTUBE

'Real Housewives of New York' is allegedly facing a ratings disaster, raising concerns over its future.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 20 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Bravo's The Real Housewives of New York City is fighting for its life after another ratings disaster – and Carole Radziwill's return failed to deliver the bump the network desperately desired, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

'RHONY' Ratings Plunge Amid Carole Radziwill's Return

Article continues below advertisement
'The Real Housewives of New York City' suffered historically low premiere ratings despite Carole Radziwill's return.
Source: MEGA

'The Real Housewives of New York City' suffered historically low premiere ratings despite Carole Radziwill's return.

Article continues below advertisement

RHONY's season 16 premiere episode attracted just 371,000 traditional TV viewers, marking a historically low live debut for the franchise – and even with the addition of streaming viewers, it drew a total of only 1.8million.

Sources told RadarOnline.com that executives hoped bringing back an old-school Housewife would restore some of the reality show's former magic, but Radziwill's presence has been overshadowed by scrutiny of her past friendship with creep Jeffrey Epstein's now-jailed madam Ghislaine Maxwell.

Article continues below advertisement

Carole Radziwill's Return Fails to Rescue 'RHONY' Ratings

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Jewel and Kevin Costner's rumored romance takes a new twist, fueling fresh speculation about the pair.

EXCLUSIVE: Jewel and Kevin Costner Romance Rumors 'Take New Twist'

FBI agents' sensitive personal information is exposed following a massive cybersecurity breach.

EXCLUSIVE: FBI Agents' Personal Details Exposed in Major Hacking Breach

Article continues below advertisement
Carole Radziwill said she knew Ghislaine Maxwell only 'socially' and denied knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein's activities.
Source: MEGA

Carole Radziwill said she knew Ghislaine Maxwell only 'socially' and denied knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein's activities.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Radziwill has said she only knew Maxwell "socially" and denied being privy to s-- trafficker Epstein's dirty dealings.

"Carole was supposed to save the show," said an insider. "With numbers like that, how does it survive?"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.