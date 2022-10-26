‘Real Housewives’ Costume Ideas For Quick & Easy Bravo-Filled Halloween — Shop Now!
Halloween is just a few days away but there’s still time to throw together a dramatic costume for last-minute shoppers — and Real Housewives series fans. RadarOnline.com has you covered on easy costume ideas that any Bravo fanatic would recognize.
From bleach-blonde wigs to outrageous fits, these Amazon finds can pull together a Halloween-ready look faster than Teresa Giudice can flip a table.
Scroll to be inspired and shop in time for the spooky festivities.
Bravo’s Real Housewives Costume Ideas
Lucky for Bravo fans looking to dress up as the 1% this year, there’s a plethora of characters to choose from. Whether you want to border the line between vintage The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars and MTV’s Jersey Shore, or take things to the west coast — where truly terrifying legal woes are taking place — for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, there’s an outfit for everyone.
Erika Jayne Costume From Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
She’s an icon and certainly knows how to turn heads — for better or worse — on the red carpet, there are a few cast members across the Bravo franchise that can hold a candle to Erika Jayne’s style. To make an Erika style fit, you’ll definitely need a bleached blonde wig and hair accessories. As for clothing, go all out with pink and don’t skimp on bejeweled costume jewelry. Platform heels will help you tower over everyone in the club as you dance the night away unapologetically — in true Erika Jayne fashion.
- 24-Inch blonde wig retails for $20.99 at amazon.com.
- Black patent leather high-waist leggings retail for $34.99 at amazon.com.
- Pink satin mini dress with shoulder pads retails for $38.99 at amazon.com.
- Crystal tassel high heel shoes retail starting at $49.99 at amazon.com.
Lisa Rinna Costume From Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills
Lisa Rinna is a longstanding icon of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and her signature looks make it easy to pull off a Rinna fit. To achieve Rinna’s style, you’ll want to focus on hair and make-up. Start with a wig that features Rinna’s classic bob look and play up a smokey eye and overdrawn lip to complete the aesthetic. Keep an outfit simple but chic to keep the focus on hair and makeup by opting for a catsuit and black heels.
- Dark brown short wispy wig retails for $20.99 at amazon.com.
- Rinna Beauty Icon Lip Kit in Birthday Suit retails for $40.95 at amazon.com.
- Women’s black metallic catsuit retails for $59 at amazon.com.
Jen Shah Costume From Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City
Few housewives have experienced the real-life scare of having a major lawsuit brought against them. Jen Shah of RHOSLC knows the feeling far too well after pleading guilty in her wire fraud case. Shah is known for her extravagant style and fearlessness when it comes to showing up other housewives' outfits, so don’t be afraid to go bold. You’ll need a black or dark brown wig and can keep makeup simple with a smoky eye, false lashes, and nude lips. For the outfit, go for something fitted that has embellishments or feathers to add the classic Shah flair.
- 26-Inch long straight black wig retails for $18.99 at amazon.com.
- One shoulder sequin mini dress with feathers retails for $40.80 at amazon.com.
- Dramatic false eyelashes 4-pack retails for $6.99 at amazon.com.
If you really want to be cheeky this Halloween, skip the feather dress and keep the Shah look while paired with an inmate jumpsuit (accessorized, of course.)
- Women’s inmate jumpsuit costume retails for $54.95 at amazon.com.