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Home > News > Ray J

Ray J Rushed to Hospital After Health Scare During Livestream Amid Claims Rapper Has Months to Live

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Source: MEGA

Ray J was rushed to hospital after suffering a medical emergency while filming content for a livestream.

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Oct. 2 2026, Published 12:33 p.m. ET

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Ray J has been hospitalized after suffering a health scare during a livestream, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The singer, 45, was filming content for fans at the Fab Factory Studios in Los Angeles when he experienced an unspecified medical emergency.

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Medical Equipment Attached to Chest

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picture of Ray J
Source: MEGA

Paramedics treated Ray J at the scene.

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Footage from the stream shows the singer laying on a sofa beside his mom, Sonja Norwood, as a friend called for an ambulance and the fire department.

Once the paramedics arrived, they tended to Ray J, who could be seen with medical equipment attached to his bare chest. The musician then walked outside to the waiting ambulance and was placed on a stretcher while eating a packet of chips.

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Heart Is Beating at '25 Per Cent'

picture of Ray J
Source: MEGA

The singer has made bold claims about his current condition.

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The scare comes after Ray J claimed he had just "months to live" following complications surrounding his heart.

Hours after being taken to hospital, he reposted an Instagram video first shared earlier this week in which he speaks about mortality and his health.

"My liver is f----d up, my heart is still f----d up. I wake up and I know it, but I still don’t give a f--k," he explained. "I still haven’t got it checked. Eventually n----s is gonna die. What else is gonna happen? The ambulance is gonna come and hopefully we make it through. If we die, n----s will be like, it’s about time, we was waiting. It’s not ok.'"

Ray J claimed in January that his heart was beating at "25 percent" following recent health battles.

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'2027 Is Definitely a Wrap For Me'

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Source: MEGA

Ray J believes he is going to die within the next year.

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The star, famous for appearing in Kim Kardashian's notorious s-x tape, believes his health is going downhill fast, so much so that he’s already ensured his estranged wife, Princess Love, and their children will be cared for when he passes.

Speaking on a social media clip, Ray J said: "2027 is definitely a wrap for me. That's what they say."

After a friend in the video protested and told him not to "say that" and "f--- the doctor," the singer put his head in his hands.

He added: "I shouldn’t have went this hard, bro."

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Source: MEGA

Ray J thanked sister Brandy for paying his medical bills.

"My baby mama gonna be straight, my kids gonna be straight, if they wanna spend all the money, they can spend it. I did my part here," he continued. "And d-mn, when it's all done, burn me, don't bury me."

The singer then gave a shoutout to his parents and sister Brandy, who have allegedly helped him by taking him to the doctor and paying his bills "for the rest of the year."

Ray J — whose real name is William Raymond Norwood Jr. — gave another health update days later, sharing in another social media video that he "almost died" while explaining his worrying heartbeat.

"My heart is only beating like 25 percent, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, then everything will be all right, so thank you for all your prayers," he explained.

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