Ray J Rushed to Hospital After Health Scare During Livestream Amid Claims Rapper Has Months to Live

The scare comes after Ray J claimed he had just "months to live" following complications surrounding his heart.

Hours after being taken to hospital, he reposted an Instagram video first shared earlier this week in which he speaks about mortality and his health.

"My liver is f----d up, my heart is still f----d up. I wake up and I know it, but I still don’t give a f--k," he explained. "I still haven’t got it checked. Eventually n----s is gonna die. What else is gonna happen? The ambulance is gonna come and hopefully we make it through. If we die, n----s will be like, it’s about time, we was waiting. It’s not ok.'"

Ray J claimed in January that his heart was beating at "25 percent" following recent health battles.