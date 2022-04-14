'We Ready' Rapper Archie Eversole Dead At 37, Allegedly Shot By Brother

"We are heartbroken to hear of the tragic passing of Archie Eversole. A staple in the Atlanta hip-hop scene, Archie adopted Atlanta United before our first season and continued to be one of our club's most fervent supporters," their statement read on Thursday. "In addition to his decorated musical career, his voice will long live in our supporters' minds as 'We Ready' billows through the speakers for kick-off at Atlanta United matches. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends."

Eversole recorded his debut album, Ride Wit Me Dirty South Style, before turning 18 and his latest release, King, dropped in 2020.

Since news of the rapper's death, tributes have taken over online. NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III shared the We Ready music video alongside his heartfelt message.