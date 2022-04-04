RIP: DMV Rapper Goonew's Dead Body Shockingly Propped Up At Nightclub For His Memorial Service
DMV rapper Goonew is trending on Twitter after what appeared to be his dead body propped up on the stage for a memorial service in Washington D.C.
Shocking clips and photos captured of the hip-hop artist (real name: Markelle Antonio Morrow) dressed in designer clothing and a crown for the farewell event at Bliss nightclub, something the venue has since apologized for after revealing they were "never made aware of what would transpire."
Morrow was fatally shot in Maryland on March 18. He was only 24. His manager confirmed the devastating news to The Washington Post, stating Goonew died hours after he was transported to a hospital.
One attendee told The Shade Room there was a $40 cover fee to get inside the service, where what seemed to be the rapper's embalmed corpse could be viewed by all as loud music played in the background.
Some fans are questioning if it's real, but a rapper by the name of Black Fortune who performed at the event seemed to confirm the news. "No this ain't no wax figure my Brodie went out gansta," he posted on his Instagram Stories.
"No way y'all think Goonew standing up at Bliss is OK as a funeral. Ain't no way," one social media user wrote amid the controversy. "They've got Goonew's dead body propped up in the club for his funeral. This is the wildest f--ing thing I've seen on the internet in a while. I don't even know what to say," another wrote after seeing the viral clips circulating online.
"Our generation is so weird," a third continued. "And people not even fazed by a dead corpse in the club like this. RIP Goonew, but I would never set up funeral arrangements like this."
Meanwhile, a fourth argued, "If Goonew family OK with having his body out there like that, I don't feel it's anybody who isn't his family's place to speak ill of how they remember him."
Bliss Nightclub has since released a statement revealing they had no idea about the body display.
"Our deepest condolences to Goonew's family, friends and fans. Bliss was contacted by a local funeral home to rent out our venue for Goonew's home-going celebration," their statement read, courtesy of the management team. "Bliss was never made aware of what would transpire. We sincerely apologize to all those who may be upset or offended. Please keep Goonew's family and friends in your prayers at this difficult time."
Prior to his tragic passing, Goonew's career was on the rise. The artist released his first mixtape, Certified Goon, in 2017. His debut studio album, Still Servin, dropped two years later.