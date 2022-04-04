RIP: DMV Rapper Goonew's Dead Body Shockingly Propped Up At Nightclub For His Memorial Service

Morrow was fatally shot in Maryland on March 18. He was only 24. His manager confirmed the devastating news to The Washington Post, stating Goonew died hours after he was transported to a hospital.

One attendee told The Shade Room there was a $40 cover fee to get inside the service, where what seemed to be the rapper's embalmed corpse could be viewed by all as loud music played in the background.

Some fans are questioning if it's real, but a rapper by the name of Black Fortune who performed at the event seemed to confirm the news. "No this ain't no wax figure my Brodie went out gansta," he posted on his Instagram Stories.