'Foo Fighters' Drummer Taylor Hawken's Death Is Possibly Related To History Of Drug Use According To Police

In a statement released by the Metropolitan Police of Bogota they said, "The cause of death has yet to be established." They went on to reveal, "According to those close to him, the death could be related to the consumption of drugs."

Per local reports, the hotel staff called for emergency services after Hawkins allegedly suffered chest pains. The drummer had already passed away before medical responders had a chance to arrive.

Foo Fighters had been scheduled to perform at a concert in Colombia later that week.