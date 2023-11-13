R. Kelly Sues Prison Officials and Blogger Tasha K Over Leaked Personal Info

The I Believe I Can Fly hitmaker submitted the docs on Monday, RadarOnline.com has learned, accusing three unnamed BOP agents of illegally accessing his digital prison records, including email correspondence, private calls, visitor logs, and selling them to Tasha, perhaps for financial gain.

Incarcerated singer R. Kelly has filed a new lawsuit while behind bars, taking legal action against the U.S. government, Bureau of Prisons workers, and blogger Tasha K over the leak of his private information.

"The defendant United States of America breached its duty of care to the plaintiff when it allowed countless BOP officers to access plaintiff's confidential information without any legal basis to do so," the docs stated.

Kelly and his lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, are convinced the officials worked out a deal with Tasha K to supply her with Kelly's personal info.

According to the singer and his lawyer, once Tasha got her hands on the info, she then "rallied her massive following to harass the plaintiff with the use of the stolen information and created chaos in plaintiff's personal life."