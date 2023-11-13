R. Kelly Sues Prison Officials and Blogger Tasha K Over Leaked Personal Info
Incarcerated singer R. Kelly has filed a new lawsuit while behind bars, taking legal action against the U.S. government, Bureau of Prisons workers, and blogger Tasha K over the leak of his private information.
The I Believe I Can Fly hitmaker submitted the docs on Monday, RadarOnline.com has learned, accusing three unnamed BOP agents of illegally accessing his digital prison records, including email correspondence, private calls, visitor logs, and selling them to Tasha, perhaps for financial gain.
"The defendant United States of America breached its duty of care to the plaintiff when it allowed countless BOP officers to access plaintiff's confidential information without any legal basis to do so," the docs stated.
Kelly and his lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, are convinced the officials worked out a deal with Tasha K to supply her with Kelly's personal info.
According to the singer and his lawyer, once Tasha got her hands on the info, she then "rallied her massive following to harass the plaintiff with the use of the stolen information and created chaos in plaintiff's personal life."
Earlier this year, Kelly was sentenced to 20 years in prison on child pornography and enticement charges.
19 of those years are being served concurrently with a prior 30-year prison sentence from a separate case in New York on racketeering and sex trafficking charges.
Due to his alleged breach of privacy, Kelly and his lawyer said it left him "isolated and fearful to communicate with his attorneys or other third parties" because he was aware of the possibility it may be "released to the general public for mass exploitation."
As for what was being released, he stated that it was "related to personal and family problems, romantic interests, health problems, literacy issues, and issues related to the defense of his pending criminal cases."
Tasha, who rap artist Cardi B also sued for defamation, previously denied any wrongdoing.
The blogger addressed his accusations and said she received an email from an anonymous source who offered her the tip.
Back in January, Kelly echoed similar claims during a jail call with radio personality Natasha Simon.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
"When I saw that my phone calls back in 2019 [were] all over the place — all the newspapers, and coming out of Tasha K's mouth, and a search warrant was executed on the B.O.P.'s office’s laptop computer, and they found that it was criminal activity going on — that all became real to me as to why I'm late in court hearing all of these things being said about me," he said.