R. Kelly DENIES Using Aaliyah In Bribery Scheme In Last-Ditch Effort To Avoid Life Sentence

Jennifer Bonjean, the imprisoned singer’s lawyer, also denied the allegations against R. Kelly in connection to Aaliyah and a purported bribery scheme regarding the late singer and a fabricated identification card R. Kelly’s tour manager obtained so the singer and Aaliyah could get married despite her only being 15 years old at the time.

“The government’s evidence failed to show that Defendant knew that Demetrius Smith paid money to influence a public aid officer to produce an identification card for Aaliyah,” Bonjean told the federal judge in the recently obtained court documents.

“The record is also devoid of any evidence that Defendant used Aaliyah in connection with the bribery. Of course, the bribery committed by Smith produced a fraudulent public aid card for Aaliyah. But it does not follow that Defendant used Aaliyah in the bribery,” Bonjean added.