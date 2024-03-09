'Queer Eye' Star Tan France Denies He 'Campaigned' to Get Ex-Costar Bobby Berk Fired and Replaced With Pal

Tan France is addressing the Queer Eye drama. The style guru denied the accusations that he "campaigned" to get his former costar Bobby Berk fired and replaced with his buddy, Jeremiah Brent, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 40-year-old Netflix star defended himself after a bombshell report exposed the alleged tarnished relationship between the Queer Eye "Fab Five" and their ousted interior design expert costar Berk.