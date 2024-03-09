'Queer Eye' Star Tan France Denies He 'Campaigned' to Get Ex-Costar Bobby Berk Fired and Replaced With Pal
Tan France is addressing the Queer Eye drama. The style guru denied the accusations that he "campaigned" to get his former costar Bobby Berk fired and replaced with his buddy, Jeremiah Brent, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 40-year-old Netflix star defended himself after a bombshell report exposed the alleged tarnished relationship between the Queer Eye "Fab Five" and their ousted interior design expert costar Berk.
France was accused of "campaigning" to have Brent replace Berk for the upcoming season. Berk was allegedly "blindsided" by how he was reportedly pushed out and replaced, according to the explosive exposé published by Rolling Stone. However, France claimed that's not true.
“Yes, I’ve heard what’s going on, and I just want to address one point real quick,” he said in an Instagram video shared on Friday. “My former colleague getting fired had nothing to do with me trying to get my friend hired.”
“Netflix and the production companies did a full-on casting. I didn’t prop my friend up for the job. They ended up getting it because they were the best person for the job. Am I so happy that they have the job? Uh huh! I really am, I think they’re going to be incredible on the show. But I didn’t get them hired by getting rid of somebody else," France continued.
He tried to downplay the alleged behind-the-scenes drama.
“This all started because of a comment on a gossip blog. That just got reposted and reposted and then it’s almost became gospel. So, from the horse’s mouth, I’m telling you, that that’s not at all how it all went down. You need to dig deeper, if you still don’t believe me, so be it, but that’s it," he stated.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The allegations about France weren't the most shocking ones from the report. Rolling Stone spoke to several Queer Eye production members who claimed that the show's happy-go-lucky beauty guru Jonathan Van Ness — who is nonbinary and prefers them/they pronouns — is the opposite when cameras aren't rolling.
They alleged JVN is a "monster" with "rage issues," who blows up on their team at least once a week.
The sources claimed JVN is a "nightmare" to work with, and at least three people called the reality star "demeaning" and emotionally “abusive."
Insiders also alleged that Berk's exit was partly due to the alleged bad behavior, which reportedly caused a rift within the Fab Five. They claimed the show's stars — including Berk — were reluctant to shoot scenes with JVN.
“There was absolutely tension between everybody else, especially from Jonathan Van Ness,” one production member spilled. “He [they] didn’t want to ever share the spotlight with anyone. There were times when we couldn’t even shoot scenes with certain members of the Fab Five together because it got so bad.”
“When he [they] comes on set, everything changes if he’s [they're] in a bad mood,” another stated. “Working with him [them] is very difficult in any capacity.”