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EXCLUSIVE: Queen Elizabeth's Strict Birthday Cake Rule Revealed by Chef

Photo of Queen Elizabeth
Source: MEGA; PEXELS.COM

A royal chef revealed Queen Elizabeth's strict rule for her birthday cake.

Oct. 19 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

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Queen Elizabeth followed a surprisingly strict birthday cake ritual throughout her reign, allowing herself only a small slice of her favorite chocolate creation before gradually finishing it over several days, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The late monarch, who died at age 96 in September 2022, would have celebrated her 100th birthday on April 21, 2026.

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Queen Elizabeth's Strict Chocolate Birthday Cake Tradition

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Photo of Chef Darren McGrady
Source: @darren_mcgrady/Instagram

Chef Darren McGrady revealed the late queen's strict birthday cake tradition.

Her former chef Darren McGrady, who spent 11 years working in royal kitchens, has revealed how Elizabeth maintained an unusual tradition involving the same chocolate cake recipe for both her actual birthday in April and her official celebration in June.

He said: "Every year, it's the same cake, the same recipe, the Queen's chocolate birthday cake."

The dessert was more than an indulgence, with its recipe handed down through generations of royal cooks and originally associated with Elizabeth's grandmother, Queen Mary, who died at age 85 in 1953.

McGrady added: "I spent 11 years racking pans in the royal kitchen, and I can't tell you how many times I made the chocolate birthday cake, twice a year."

The former palace chef explained the recipe remained remarkably consistent despite changes in monarchs, royal households and kitchen staff.

He said: "It's the same recipe that I used while I was at the palace, passed down from the queen's chef, to the king's chef, to the queen's chef."

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Inside Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Chocolate Dessert

Photo of Chocolate Genoise
Source: PEXELS.COM

Queen Elizabeth enjoyed the same chocolate genoise sponge twice a year.

Its ingredients reflected Elizabeth's well-documented fondness for chocolate, featuring a delicate sponge surrounded by layers of rich filling.

McGrady described the dessert as "a light chocolate genoise sponge, layered with creamy dark chocolate ganache and then enrobed in even more chocolate - chocolate, chocolate, chocolate!"

Despite her enthusiasm for the confection, Elizabeth reportedly maintained considerable restraint whenever the cake appeared.

According to McGrady, the royal kitchens prepared a slightly larger cake than usual, allowing the monarch to enjoy it over several days rather than consuming a substantial portion immediately.

She would only "take a little slice" and was "very disciplined" about her portions, the chef recalled. The remainder was returned to the kitchens and brought back whenever Elizabeth wanted another serving.

McGrady said: "The next day, it would go up again, and another slice, and the next day, another slice."

Eventually, whatever remained was distributed among palace employees, reflecting the household's determination to avoid unnecessary waste.

The former chef stressed, "nothing was wasted at Buckingham Palace," including the Queen's birthday dessert.

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Why British Monarchs Celebrate Two Birthdays

Photo of King George II
Source: MEGA

King George II established Britain's separate official royal birthday tradition.

Elizabeth's April birthday was generally marked privately, often with family gatherings, while her official birthday provided an opportunity for elaborate public celebrations.

The tradition of monarchs observing two birthdays dates to the reign of King George II, who was born in November 1683 and sought a more favorable season for ceremonial festivities.

The annual Trooping the Colour parade subsequently became closely associated with the sovereign's official birthday, featuring military displays and appearances by senior members of the royal family.

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Queen Elizabeth's Lifelong Love of Chocolate

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Photo of Queen Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

Former chef McGrady noted the queen's genuine love for chocolate.

McGrady has previously spoken about Elizabeth's enthusiasm for chocolate desserts, particularly when selecting dishes from palace menus.

He said: "She is absolutely a chocoholic. Anything we put on the menu that had chocolate on, she would choose, especially chocolate perfection pie."

The chef also described how Elizabeth's preference for familiar dishes extended beyond birthdays, with traditional recipes remaining fixtures of royal dining.

Elizabeth at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, ending her historic 70-year reign.

Britain's longest-serving monarch, she became a symbol of duty, stability and continuity through decades of social and political change.

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