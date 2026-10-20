EXCLUSIVE: Queen Elizabeth's Strict Birthday Cake Rule Revealed by Chef

Her former chef Darren McGrady, who spent 11 years working in royal kitchens, has revealed how Elizabeth maintained an unusual tradition involving the same chocolate cake recipe for both her actual birthday in April and her official celebration in June.

He said: "Every year, it's the same cake, the same recipe, the Queen's chocolate birthday cake."

The dessert was more than an indulgence, with its recipe handed down through generations of royal cooks and originally associated with Elizabeth's grandmother, Queen Mary, who died at age 85 in 1953.

McGrady added: "I spent 11 years racking pans in the royal kitchen, and I can't tell you how many times I made the chocolate birthday cake, twice a year."

The former palace chef explained the recipe remained remarkably consistent despite changes in monarchs, royal households and kitchen staff.

He said: "It's the same recipe that I used while I was at the palace, passed down from the queen's chef, to the king's chef, to the queen's chef."