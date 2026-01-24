Queen Elizabeth was 'Disappointed' When Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Wanted Divorce — Fergie's Meltdown Sparked Royal Crisis Meeting

The breakdown of their marriage accelerated after scandalous photos of Ferguson with Texan oil tycoon Steve Wyatt were leaked.

Horrified by the images, the Queen ordered Ferguson to sever all contact with Wyatt immediately.

Fergie reportedly ignored the royal warning, prompting an urgent family summit at Sandringham on January 26, 1992, according to a news outlet.

Fergie herself, according to her friend Madame Vasso, believed "it was all part of a plot to try to take the children away from her and [she] believed there were people who wanted to discredit her, to make out that she was mentally unstable and incapable of bringing up the girls."