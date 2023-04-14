Puddle Of Mudd Singer Wes Scantlin Hit With Trespassing Charge Months After Bizarre Arrest At His Old Hollywood Home

Puddle of Mudd singer Wes Scantlin has been hit with two misdemeanor charges related to his February arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office filed a criminal case against Scantlin on March 6, 2023.

If convicted of the charges, Scantlin faces up to 6 months in county jail and a fine of up to $1k. As we first reported, the troubled musician was taken into custody on February 20. Jail records listed his height at 6’1 and weight as 165 lbs.

The rockstar was initially held on a $1k bond but later released on his own recognizance. The arrest came hours after a woman on TikTok claimed Scantlin showed up at her home in Hollywood Hills and refused to leave.

She posted a video of a man sitting in a hummer outside her home. She captioned the video, “When you walk down your driveway to catch an Uber and find a stranger camped outside and then realize it’s a famous rock singer who had his house foreclosed on (and has been arrested several times before) and was coming back to claim the house so you have to call the police because he begins to threaten the maid you hired and then he gets arrested because turns out he has an active order against him.”

The home in question was once owned by Scantlin. The singer purchased the pad in 2005 for $1.7 million but lost it to foreclosure in 2015. In 2016, Scantlin was arrested over similar claims. He allegedly showed up to the same home and destroyed property.

The Puddle of Mud singer was arrested for vandalism and trespassing. He was released on a $20k bond. A couple of weeks prior, the rockstar was arrested after police found a controlled substance on him during a traffic stop. In 2017, he reached a plea deal over the arrest. He was sentenced to 3 years’ probation and was ordered to pay $40k in fines.