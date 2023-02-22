Puddle Of Mudd Singer Wes Scantlin Arrested In LA For Trespassing, Woman Claims He Showed Up To His Ex-Hollywood Hills Home & Threatened Her Housekeeper

Troubled singer Wes Scantlin was taken into custody by LAPD after he allegedly showed up to an old home he lost to foreclosure and caused drama, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to jail records obtained by RadarOnline.com, Scantlin, 50, was arrested on Monday in Hollywood and taken to jail on a misdemeanor trespassing charge. Scantlin was listed as 6’1 and 165 lbs.