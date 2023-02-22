Puddle Of Mudd Singer Wes Scantlin Arrested In LA For Trespassing, Woman Claims He Showed Up To His Ex-Hollywood Hills Home & Threatened Her Housekeeper
Troubled singer Wes Scantlin was taken into custody by LAPD after he allegedly showed up to an old home he lost to foreclosure and caused drama, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to jail records obtained by RadarOnline.com, Scantlin, 50, was arrested on Monday in Hollywood and taken to jail on a misdemeanor trespassing charge. Scantlin was listed as 6’1 and 165 lbs.
He was initially held on a $1k bond but was released on his own recognizance hours later.
The arrest comes after a woman on TikTok claims Scantlin showed up to her Hollywood Hills home and refused to leave.
She posted a video of a man, who is believed to be Scantlin, parked in her driveway sitting in a Hummer.
She captioned the post, “When you walk down your driveway to catch an Uber and find a stranger camped outside and then realize it’s a famous rock singer who had his house foreclosed on (and has been arrested several times before) and was coming back to claim the house so you have to call the police because he begins to threaten the maid you hired and then he gets arrested because turns out he has an active order against him.”
The video showed the outside of a home that Scantlin once owned in Hollywood. The rock star purchased the home in 205 for $1.7 million. He lost the home to foreclosure in 2015.
In 2016, Scantlin was arrested for showing up to the home and destroying property. Photos from the scene showed broken windows and Scantlin being taken out of the home by officers.
The Puddle of Mud singer was arrested for vandalism and trespassing. He was released on a $20k bond. The arrest came weeks after Scantlin was arrested by LAPD after officers found a controlled substance on him during a traffic stop.
Scantlin has been in and out of trouble for years. In 2017, he reached a plea deal over his 2016 arrest. He received 3 years probation and was ordered to pay $40k in fines.