Accused 'Project Runway' Killer Described as Punk Rocker who Became 'Radicalized' and 'Frustrated' with America Before Brandishing Weapon at Utah 'No Kings' Rally

Gamboa was known in the community for being an activist and punk rocker. In a 2021 interview with Slug Magazine, he described himself as "radicalized" by "the American system," which he called a steam train that has always been fueled by black and brown bodies."

He said music helps him illustrate his frustrations with the United States.

"These systems need to be dismantled," Gamboa said.

"I remember a very significant point in my radicalization was being a young child and seeing the entirety of the murder of Trayvon Martin, and that really being the first time that it clicked fully...

"It was very clear that only white men were created equal, that really was just opening the floodgates truly for me to understand the true horrors of living in America and the American system."

Gamboa also described listening to a punk-rock drummer encouraging fans of the music to "do something" instead of simply cheering.

"That really made a switch flip in my brain, and that was another integral part in the radicalization," Gamboa revealed.