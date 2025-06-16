'Project Runaway' Alum 'Shot And Killed' At Anti-Trump 'No Kings' Rally After Reality Star Attended Protest to Protect 'Basic Human Rights'

A former contestant on Project Runway was killed at a "No Kings" parade in Utah over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Fashion designer Arthur Folasa Ah Loo was shot by peacekeepers at the Anti-Trump rally in Salt Lake City.

Source: NBC Universal Arthur Folasa Ah Loo was 39.

According to officials, another protester named Arturo Gamboa brandished a rifle and pointed it at a crowd. When the peacekeeper volunteers ordered the man to drop his weapon, he failed to do so. Instead, Gamboa ran toward the crowd, forcing the peacekeepers to open fire on him. Ah Loo was caught in the crossfire and later died at a local hospital. He was 39. Gambora was taken into custody and booked on a charge of murder.

Ah Loo, known as 'Afa', was a contestant on season 17 of the Bravo fashion design reality show. He was married and a father of two young children. A GoFundMe page organized by friends states: "On June 14th, our sweet friend Laura lost her beloved husband Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, known to many as Afa. "He was tragically killed during the No Kings protest in Salt Lake City, Utah. "Afa was a proud Samoan, deeply connected to his culture and community. Through his work with the nonprofit Creative Pacific and his incredible talent as a fashion designer, he shared his heritage with passion and creativity. "But more than anything, Afa was proud of the life he built with his wife, Laura, and their two beautiful children, Vera and Isaac. "This unimaginable loss has left a profound void in their lives. Family and friends are coming together to raise funds to help Laura with funeral expenses and to ease the immediate financial burdens she now faces."

According to Salt Lake City police, the tragedy began at approximately 7:56 Saturday night when a sergeant reported hearing gunfire. As panic spread throughout the area, hundreds of people ran for safety, hiding in parking garages, behind barriers, and going into nearby businesses. Officers quickly moved in to secure the scene and found Ah Loo. They immediately began life-saving efforts, to no avail.

