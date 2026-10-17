EXCLUSIVE: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie 'Scrapping Over Their Place in Royal Family'
Oct. 17 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are facing growing tensions as the once-inseparable sisters pursue increasingly independent futures amid fears their positions within the royal family could be threatened when Prince William becomes king, sources have told RadarOnline.com.
The daughters of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, and Sarah Ferguson, 66, have faced renewed scrutiny over their parents' association with convicted predator Jeffrey Epstein.
Royal Family Controversies Put Sisters' Future Positions Under Scrutiny
Although neither princess has been accused of wrongdoing, questions surrounding the York family's reputation are said to have intensified concerns about their royal privileges, accommodation, and future invitations to family gatherings.
A source claimed: "Both sisters are increasingly focused on protecting their individual households rather than maintaining their traditional public partnership.
"The tensions represent a departure from their longstanding reputation for solidarity, particularly during controversies involving their parents."
Last October, Beatrice, 38, and Eugenie, 36, were photographed embracing on a walk through London following further developments surrounding their father's royal status.
Both women have since continued developing professional careers outside official royal duties. Beatrice works in technology and divides her time between London and the Cotswolds with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 42.
The couple has two daughters, Sienna, five, and Athena, one.
Eugenie works in the art world and shares her time between Britain and Portugal with her husband Jack Brooksbank, 40.
They have three children, August, five, Ernest, three, and Adelaide, born in August.
Separate Careers and Households Fuel Speculation About Growing Divide
Their separate domestic arrangements have contributed to speculation the sisters are increasingly pursuing different priorities.
The controversy surrounding their parents has complicated matters further, particularly following renewed attention to Andrew's former friendship with Epstein.
Sources have also told us future monarch William, 44, could take a "less accommodating approach" toward his cousins' position in the royal family when he eventually succeeds King Charles, 77.
However, no formal decision has been announced removing either princess from family events or changing their constitutional status.
Their respective husbands have also attracted attention amid suggestions both couples are cultivating separate professional and social networks.
Beatrice and Mozzi were reportedly photographed dining with a senior Spotify executive in London, although the purpose of the meeting remains unclear.
Meanwhile, Eugenie's international lifestyle and gallery career have provided opportunities beyond the traditional royal establishment.
Royal Accommodation and Future Monarchy Add to Uncertainty
Questions surrounding royal accommodation have added another dimension to the scrutiny, following claims about publicly funded or subsidized residences occupied by non-working and more junior members of the family.
Neither Beatrice nor Eugenie receives the same official status as working royals carrying out regular engagements on behalf of the monarch.
Their relationship with William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, could nevertheless become increasingly significant as the monarchy evolves.
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, 61, and her daughter Lady Louise Windsor, 22, have also attracted attention amid speculation about the institution's future public-facing membership.
Royal Insider Claims Sisters Are Protecting Their Individual Futures
A royal insider claimed: "Beatrice and Eugenie have spent virtually their entire lives being treated as two halves of the same royal partnership, but the circumstances surrounding their family have changed so dramatically that they're beginning to recognize the importance of establishing completely separate identities, and they are essentially scrapping over their ever more fragile positions within the monarchy.
"There's a growing sense that what benefits one sister professionally or socially won't necessarily benefit the other. They both have husbands, young children and careers to consider, and the uncertainty surrounding their parents has made the need to protect their individual futures much more pressing."
But the insider added: "What's particularly difficult is that neither wants to be seen as abandoning the other. They've always been extremely close, and the bond between them hasn't simply disappeared because their priorities are changing."
However, they admitted: "But there's a difference between loving your sister and believing that every decision about your future should be made together.
"The York name has become associated with controversies neither woman created, and both are understandably concerned about being permanently defined by their parents' decisions. Beatrice and Eugenie are trying to demonstrate that they have something worthwhile to contribute independently of that family history.
"That creates an uncomfortable competitive element because they're effectively seeking recognition from many of the same people. They both want to preserve their relationships within the monarchy, maintain their social standing, and ensure their children aren't disadvantaged by events beyond their control."
They noted, "The difficult reality is that they may find themselves pursuing opportunities that aren't equally available to both of them. That doesn't mean there's some dramatic falling-out, but it does mean the old assumption that Beatrice and Eugenie will always operate as a united front is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain."