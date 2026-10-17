EXCLUSIVE: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie 'Scrapping Over Their Place in Royal Family'

Although neither princess has been accused of wrongdoing, questions surrounding the York family's reputation are said to have intensified concerns about their royal privileges, accommodation, and future invitations to family gatherings.

A source claimed: "Both sisters are increasingly focused on protecting their individual households rather than maintaining their traditional public partnership.

"The tensions represent a departure from their longstanding reputation for solidarity, particularly during controversies involving their parents."

Last October, Beatrice, 38, and Eugenie, 36, were photographed embracing on a walk through London following further developments surrounding their father's royal status.

Both women have since continued developing professional careers outside official royal duties. Beatrice works in technology and divides her time between London and the Cotswolds with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 42.

The couple has two daughters, Sienna, five, and Athena, one.

Eugenie works in the art world and shares her time between Britain and Portugal with her husband Jack Brooksbank, 40.

They have three children, August, five, Ernest, three, and Adelaide, born in August.