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EXCLUSIVE: Why Princess Kate Never Removes Her Coats in Public — And the Reason It Leaves Meghan Markle 'Fuming'

Photo of Princess Kate
Source: Mega

Princess Kate's dress habits is said to have shaken Meghan Markle.

June 7 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

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Princess Kate's impeccably tailored coat collection has become one of the defining features of her royal image, but insiders told RadarOnline.com the strict protocol behind her polished appearance serves as an unwelcome reminder to Meghan Markle of the fashion rules she once found deeply frustrating as a working royal.

Kate, 44, is rarely seen undertaking an official engagement without a structured coat or coat dress, regardless of the season.

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Princess Kate's Royal Style Rule Revealed

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Photo of Princess Kate
Source: Mega

Princess Kate has built a signature look around tailored coats.

The Princess of Wales has built a signature look around elegant A-line designs that fall below the knee, a style choice shaped not simply by fashion preferences but by longstanding royal etiquette.

According to royal style experts, senior working royals are expected to maintain a polished appearance throughout public engagements, with outerwear often forming a complete outfit designed to remain in place from arrival to departure.

The contrast is said to have reignited "traumatic" memories for Markle, 44, who previously spoke about restrictions she felt were imposed on her wardrobe during her time inside the Royal Family.

A source said, "People often assume Kate's coats are simply a personal style preference, but there's a lot more to it than that. Within the royal household, appearance is carefully considered, and official engagements come with certain expectations.

"A senior royal is expected to maintain a polished, consistent image from the moment they arrive until they leave, and that means outerwear is often treated as part of the formal outfit rather than something that can be casually removed. The coat becomes a symbol of discipline and professionalism as much as a fashion statement."

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The Hidden Meaning of Princess Kate's Coats

Photo of Princess Kate
Source: Mega

Palace protocol requires senior royals to look polished.

Another insider familiar with royal fashion traditions said, "For senior members of the Royal Family, a coat is rarely treated as something practical that can simply be taken off when they get indoors.

"It's considered an integral part of the overall look and, in many respects, forms part of the unofficial uniform that accompanies royal duties. Kate has spent years refining her public image around those expectations and understands exactly what is required of her when she steps out on behalf of the Crown."

The source added: "Meghan viewed some of those same conventions very differently. She has spoken publicly about feeling uncomfortable with certain dress requirements during her time as a working royal, whether that involved wearing nude hosiery or limiting her choice of colors.

"Seeing Kate continue to embrace the traditions that Meghan felt restricted by can be frustrating because it serves as a reminder of the rules and expectations she was eager to leave behind."

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Meghan Markle's Fashion Frustrations Return

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Mega

Markle spoke publicly about her wardrobe restrictions.

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Another source claimed Markle remains sensitive to reminders of the dress codes she followed before stepping back from royal duties with Prince Harry, 41.

They added: "Meghan has never made any secret of the fact that she found some of the Royal Family's fashion expectations difficult to embrace. From being expected to wear nude hosiery at formal engagements to carefully selecting colors that wouldn't clash with those worn by more senior royals, she often felt there was limited room for personal expression.

"Seeing Kate continue to follow many of those same traditions can be a source of frustration because it brings back memories of a period when Meghan felt constrained by rules she never fully agreed with."

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Photo of Princess Kate, Prince William, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Oluremi Tinubu
Source: @royalchannel/Youtube

The princess wore a coat dress by designer Tolu Coker.

Kate has frequently showcased her signature coat style during state visits and public appearances, recently wearing a coat dress by British-Nigerian designer Tolu Coker during the UK state visit of Nigerian president Bola Ahmed Tinubu and first lady Oluremi Tinubu.

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