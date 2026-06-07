EXCLUSIVE: Why Princess Kate Never Removes Her Coats in Public — And the Reason It Leaves Meghan Markle 'Fuming'

The Princess of Wales has built a signature look around elegant A-line designs that fall below the knee, a style choice shaped not simply by fashion preferences but by longstanding royal etiquette.

According to royal style experts, senior working royals are expected to maintain a polished appearance throughout public engagements, with outerwear often forming a complete outfit designed to remain in place from arrival to departure.

The contrast is said to have reignited "traumatic" memories for Markle, 44, who previously spoke about restrictions she felt were imposed on her wardrobe during her time inside the Royal Family.

A source said, "People often assume Kate's coats are simply a personal style preference, but there's a lot more to it than that. Within the royal household, appearance is carefully considered, and official engagements come with certain expectations.

"A senior royal is expected to maintain a polished, consistent image from the moment they arrive until they leave, and that means outerwear is often treated as part of the formal outfit rather than something that can be casually removed. The coat becomes a symbol of discipline and professionalism as much as a fashion statement."