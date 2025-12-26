EXCLUSIVE: The Huge New Year Move Princess Kate Middleton is Plotting to Make That Will 'Enrage' Prince William
Dec. 26 2025, Updated 5:11 p.m. ET
The Princess of Wales is plotting a major move to bring her family together, but insiders tell RadarOnline.com her plans risk provoking tension with her husband, Prince William.
Kate, 43, is said to be arranging a reunion between her three children and their long-estranged uncle, Prince Harry, 41, who has not spent meaningful time with them in years.
A Quietly Orchestrated Reunion
The Princess is said to be determined her kids Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, will reconnect with their uncle – a move sources told us William, 43, is far from pleased about.
Insiders added the reunion is being carefully orchestrated by Kate, who wants her children to build relationships with Harry and his family while also encouraging a broader rapprochement between the two households.
"Although it's been years since the children last saw Harry, Charlotte and George still ask about him regularly," a source said.
"They were very close, and video calls have helped them maintain that bond, but Kate wants it to be maintained face-to-face, even if it winds up her husband."
The looming tension comes as palace aides say William remains cautious about rekindling relations with his younger brother.
William's Hesitation and Children's Questions
An insider added: "William is firmly opposed to showing any warmth toward Harry, but he struggles to refuse his children when they ask for something.
He also doesn't want to face their questions about why he won't engage with their uncle, but Kate is insistent a reunion between her kids and Harry is essential for everyone's well-being, including her own."
Another source said: "Charlotte and George have been told by their mother Harry is visiting in the new year and are thrilled at the prospect, which is a major reason Kate is determined to make it happen.
"When Kate is set on something, William usually relents. He isn't ready to meet Harry himself, but he's unlikely to prevent Kate from doing so with their children if that is what she insists on."
Connecting the American Cousins
But Kate's push for a reconciliation is part of a wider effort to heal long-standing family rifts following the Sussexes' departure from royal duties in March 2020.
Harry and Meghan, 44, have lived in California since 2020 with their children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4.
Meghan has mostly avoided the U.K., appearing only for major occasions, while Harry has made solo trips back to his homeland.
One trip earlier this year involved a meeting with his father King Charles, 77 – but it lasted only 54 minutes despite the pair not having seen one another for almost two years.
Insiders said amid all the tensions, Kate is focused on "at least" fostering a relationship between her children and their American cousins.
"Kate is saddened that her children have no relationship with Archie and Lilibet, and she plans to address that during Harry's visit," a source said.
An Olive Branch to Meghan
Another noted: "If William were on board, Kate would be eager to take her three children to America to meet Harry's kids. But for now, there's no chance of that happening. He remains cautious of his brother, and there's still a lot of unresolved tension."
Yet Kate's reconciliation efforts still extend beyond Harry, sources told us. She is said to be preparing to reach out to Meghan with a New Year gesture.
A source said: "Kate hopes 2026 will bring peace in all areas of her life. To achieve that, she's decided to reach out to Meghan and extend an olive branch. It's not that Kate has forgotten past resentments – she still doesn't trust Meghan and doesn't plan to be close friends – but she believes William and Harry's chances of reconciliation would improve if she and Meghan can establish some common ground."
The Waleses' children are said to be already assisting with the preparations, selecting gifts and treats for their cousins.
"They're choosing little gifts for their cousins, things they can't easily get in America," a source said. "Kate's focus on strengthening family ties seems likely to shape the start – and rest – of 2026."