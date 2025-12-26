EXCLUSIVE: The Huge New Year Move Princess Kate Middleton is Plotting to Make That Will 'Enrage' Prince William

The Princess is said to be determined her kids Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, will reconnect with their uncle – a move sources told us William, 43, is far from pleased about.

Insiders added the reunion is being carefully orchestrated by Kate, who wants her children to build relationships with Harry and his family while also encouraging a broader rapprochement between the two households.

"Although it's been years since the children last saw Harry, Charlotte and George still ask about him regularly," a source said.

"They were very close, and video calls have helped them maintain that bond, but Kate wants it to be maintained face-to-face, even if it winds up her husband."

The looming tension comes as palace aides say William remains cautious about rekindling relations with his younger brother.