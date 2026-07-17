EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Brutal Reaction at Prince William's Christening Revealed on What Would Have Been Her 65th Birthday

Held in the palace's Music Room on the 82nd birthday of the Queen Mother, the ceremony followed royal tradition, with William dressed in an antique gown commissioned by Queen Victoria and baptized by Archbishop of Canterbury Robert Runcie.

Yet behind the formal images, Diana later revealed she was struggling with postpartum depression and felt sidelined during the planning and execution of the event.

Accounts drawn from Diana's conversations with biographer Andrew Morton describe a profound sense of isolation during what should have been a celebratory milestone.

One source who knew the princess at the time claimed: "She felt decisions were imposed on her at a time when she was physically and emotionally vulnerable."

Another palace insider added: "There was a sense that the occasion became more about royal presentation than her wellbeing as a new mother. The distress she described shows how unsupported she felt within the institution at that point."