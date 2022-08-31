It's The 'Only Door Still Open': Princess Diana Crash Investigator Says White Fiat Uno Lead Could Crack The Case — But Says Mystery Driver Is ‘Not The Real Culprit’

Even more shocking is the fact that Martine Monteil, who serves as the head of the Brigade Criminelle, has still not spoken to the suspected driver of the white Fiat Uno, Le Van Thanh, 25 years after the world-shaking incident.

"The whole of the world has struggled to accept that the Princess of Wales died in a mundane accident,” Monteil said while recording Investigating Diana: Death in Paris, a new Channel 4 documentary series investigation the death of the Princess of Wales.

"I have frustration about the Fiat Uno because I like a well-finished business,” Monteil added. "For sure, it's out there. Unfortunately, we don't have it.”