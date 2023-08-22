Marriage Under Strain: Princess Charlene Living Abroad in Switzerland, Only Sees Husband Prince Albert for 'Ceremonial' Reasons
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco are once again the subject of breakup speculation following fresh reports that she is living abroad in Switzerland and only sees her husband for "ceremonial reasons," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former Olympic swimmer has not returned to the palace after a summer yacht trip with her spouse and their eight-year-old twins Jacques and Gabriella, tipsters alleged.
An insider told French newspaper Voici that Charlene has given her word she will return to the European country on official occasions and is allowed to see her kids more often.
"Albert and Charlene are now good partners, taking turns taking care of the children," another source told German newspaper Bild.
Not long ago, the royal couple attended the 74th Monaco Red Cross Gala in white ensembles, posing for photos arm-in-arm during the event held at the Sporting Club Salle des Etoiles in Monte Carlo. And before that, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene were all smiles during an appearance at the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix in May.
Recent revelations led many to believe their marriage is under strain, further fueled by photos of the royal stepping out in Milan in March without her dazzling wedding ring.
However, a source for the couple who have been married since 2011 cast doubt on claims of there being trouble in paradise around that time.
"I would like to formally deny the malicious rumors peddled by the French magazine Royauté," the statement read. "Please disregard this article which is totally unfounded."
Charlene and Albert previously weathered split rumors when she contracted an ear, nose and throat infection during a wildlife conservation mission in South Africa.
She had a number of procedures before returning to Monaco in November 2021, after which she treated again at an undisclosed facility outside the region.
That year, Albert shut down theories that he and Charlene were going through a marriage crisis.
Charlene's return to Monaco "went pretty well in the first few hours, and then it became pretty evident that she was unwell," the prince explained.
"I'm probably going to say this several times, but this has nothing to do with our relationship. I want to make that very clear. These are not problems within our relationship; not with the relationship between a husband and wife. It's of a different nature."
As for his family dynamic, Prince Albert has four children with three different women. In addition to his twins, he is the father of Jazmin Grace Grimaldi and Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste, both of whom were born before he exchanged vows with Charlene.