EXCLUSIVE: Princess Catherine 'Still Struggling With One Royal Duty Battle'

A senior royal source claimed: "Catherine can appear completely at ease when people see photographs from these enormous receptions, but the reality is that they can be surprisingly demanding. There may be hundreds of conversations happening simultaneously, people are constantly moving around, and everyone understandably wants their opportunity to speak to her. Catherine isn't somebody who naturally projects her voice across a crowded room, so being heard above all that noise can genuinely be challenging."

Princess Catherine is still struggling with r oyal duties as crowded receptions are "really hard" on her because her naturally soft voice makes it difficult to be heard, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The insider continued: "She takes conversations extremely seriously and doesn't like making somebody feel they have simply been processed as part of an engagement. That can make these events harder because Catherine's instinct is to stop, listen properly, and give people her full attention rather than exchange a few words and immediately move along.

"It's become something of a running joke because she is regularly encouraged to speak louder and occasionally spends considerably longer talking to guests than the schedule allows. Those around her have become accustomed to seeing the timetable slipping because Catherine has become absorbed in somebody's story."

The source added, "She has had training in public appearances and how to deal with them, but despite her apparent growing confidence she still prefers to be quiet rather than loud."