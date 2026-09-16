EXCLUSIVE: Princess Catherine 'Still Struggling With One Royal Duty Battle'
Sept. 15 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Princess Catherine is still struggling with royal duties as crowded receptions are "really hard" on her because her naturally soft voice makes it difficult to be heard, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A senior royal source claimed: "Catherine can appear completely at ease when people see photographs from these enormous receptions, but the reality is that they can be surprisingly demanding. There may be hundreds of conversations happening simultaneously, people are constantly moving around, and everyone understandably wants their opportunity to speak to her. Catherine isn't somebody who naturally projects her voice across a crowded room, so being heard above all that noise can genuinely be challenging."
Soft-Spoken Approach Creates Royal Engagement Challenges
The insider continued: "She takes conversations extremely seriously and doesn't like making somebody feel they have simply been processed as part of an engagement. That can make these events harder because Catherine's instinct is to stop, listen properly, and give people her full attention rather than exchange a few words and immediately move along.
"It's become something of a running joke because she is regularly encouraged to speak louder and occasionally spends considerably longer talking to guests than the schedule allows. Those around her have become accustomed to seeing the timetable slipping because Catherine has become absorbed in somebody's story."
The source added, "She has had training in public appearances and how to deal with them, but despite her apparent growing confidence she still prefers to be quiet rather than loud."
Buckingham Palace Reception Reveals Public Speaking Struggle
Catherine herself acknowledged the difficulty while talking to women attending a reception at Buckingham Palace last year.
She had joined Prince William, 44, King Charles, 77, and other senior royals for an event marking the 100th anniversary of the birth of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Princess of Wales had returned to public duties following a three-week Easter break when she opened up while speaking with guests inside the busy palace.
She said: "I find these environments are really hard. I've also got a very soft voice, so I always get told 'Speak up a bit louder!'"
The princess attended in a 1940s-inspired lilac Emilia Wickstead dress and wore a three-strand pearl necklace previously belonging to Elizabeth, who died aged 96 in 2022.
Heartfelt Conversation With George Cross Recipient
Among those Catherine met during the event was Tony Gledhill, a retired Metropolitan Police officer who received the George Cross in 2008 for confronting armed criminals in 1966.
Gledhill told Catherine his wife of 67 years had recently died after encouraging him to attend the Buckingham Palace reception.
Catherine hugged Gledhill and held both his hands during their conversation. He subsequently spoke with William and Charles.
Gledhill later said: "The Princess was lovely; she was fantastic."
Catherine has previously admitted that spending too long talking to members of the public has presented another challenge during royal engagements.
Royal Walkabouts Highlight Lengthy Conversations
Speaking in the 2016 ITV documentary Our Queen at Ninety, Catherine explained that other members of the Royal Family teased her about the length of her conversations during walkabouts.
She said: "There's a real art to walkabouts; everybody teases me in the family that I spend far too long chatting. I still have to learn a little bit more, and to pick up a few more tips, I suppose."
The Buckingham Palace reception last year marked the centenary of Elizabeth's birth on April 21, 1926, with guests including charity representatives and people who had themselves reached their 100th birthdays.