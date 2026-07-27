EXCLUSIVE: Princess Catherine's Poignant Birthday Tradition for Her Kids Revealed After Prince George Celebrates Turning 13

The couple has long sought to balance public life with a private family routine, and birthdays have become one of the occasions they protect most closely. Louis marked his eighth birthday earlier this year, with Kensington Palace releasing a new portrait to commemorate the milestone.

Friends say the Wales family prefers low-key gatherings centered on time together rather than lavish parties.

A source claimed: "Catherine has always preferred birthdays that feel thoughtful and personal rather than lavish for the sake of it.

"She puts a huge amount of energy into making each child feel seen and valued, because for her the real aim is to create family traditions and memories that last far beyond whatever gifts were wrapped up that day."

The princess previously revealed one of those traditions during her appearance on A Berry Royal Christmas with former The Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry in 2019.

She said: "I love making the cake. It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing, and I make far too much. But I love it!"