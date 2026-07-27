EXCLUSIVE: Princess Catherine's Poignant Birthday Tradition for Her Kids Revealed After Prince George Celebrates Turning 13
July 27 2026, Published 9:30 a.m. ET
Princess Catherine has won admiration for the heartfelt birthday traditions she keeps for her three children, with royal insiders saying the Princess of Wales is determined to make every celebration feel personal – from baking homemade cakes through the night to putting family time ahead of royal duties as Prince George marks his 13th birthday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Catherine, known to many as Kate, and Prince William, 44, are parents to Prince George, who recently turned 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight.
Royal Birthday Traditions Revealed
The couple has long sought to balance public life with a private family routine, and birthdays have become one of the occasions they protect most closely. Louis marked his eighth birthday earlier this year, with Kensington Palace releasing a new portrait to commemorate the milestone.
Friends say the Wales family prefers low-key gatherings centered on time together rather than lavish parties.
A source claimed: "Catherine has always preferred birthdays that feel thoughtful and personal rather than lavish for the sake of it.
"She puts a huge amount of energy into making each child feel seen and valued, because for her the real aim is to create family traditions and memories that last far beyond whatever gifts were wrapped up that day."
The princess previously revealed one of those traditions during her appearance on A Berry Royal Christmas with former The Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry in 2019.
She said: "I love making the cake. It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing, and I make far too much. But I love it!"
Princess Catherine's Sweet Tradition
Those closest to the family say Catherine has continued the ritual over the years despite the demands of royal life, seeing it as an opportunity to create lasting memories for George, Charlotte and Louis.
Another source claimed: "Even with a packed diary, Catherine tries to make birthdays feel completely normal. The children know those days are about being together as a family, and that's something she and William have always prioritized."
Royal biographer Claudia Joseph, author of Kate: The Making of a Princess, previously said: "(The Waleses) are not ones for big celebrations – usually it's just family."
According to royal commentators, those celebrations often include simple activities such as party games, beach trips and family picnics rather than elaborate events, reflecting the couple's desire to give their children as normal an upbringing as possible despite their positions within the monarchy.
Prince George's Milestone Moment
Louis' eighth birthday offered another glimpse into the Waleses' approach to family milestones, when William and Catherine released a smiling photograph of their youngest son taken during a family vacation in Cornwall by royal photographer Matt Porteous.
Sharing the image on social media, the Prince and Princess of Wales captioned it: "Happy birthday, Louis! Eight today!"
Royal observers said the annual portraits, homemade cakes and uninterrupted family time have become defining features of the Wales household, with Catherine determined to preserve those traditions as George enters his teenage years and his royal responsibilities gradually begin to grow.
George officially became a teenager on Wednesday, July 22, 2026 – a milestone marked by the release of a new formal portrait, a rare family holiday video and a low-key celebration at home.
The public celebration focused on his transition from boyhood to his teenage years as he prepares for a significant new educational chapter.
New Portrait Delights Fans
Kensington Palace released an official photograph taken by Matt Porteous at Kensington Palace shortly after the Trooping the Colour ceremony. The portrait showed the future king looking exceptionally mature in a dark suit and open-necked white shirt, standing with his hands in his pockets.
Later in the day, Prince William and his wife Catherine shared a rare 18-second video montage thanking the public for their well-wishes.
Filmed during an Easter holiday in Cornwall, the candid footage showed George wearing sunglasses, playing cricket on the beach, riding a boat, and climbing rocks with his brother, Louis.
Observant fans also spotted Charlotte making a quick background cameo playing in the sand.