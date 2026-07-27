TikTok Influencer, 43, Heard 'Screaming and Crying' on 911 Call Before Husband Allegedly Shot Her to Death After Accusing Him of Being a 'Pedophile'

Emergency dispatchers received a call from the estranged couple's minor son on Thursday, July 23, who reported that his stepfather had shot his mother inside their home in Owasso, Oklahoma.

As the child was on the phone, a 911 operator can be heard telling first responders amid the chaos, "I'm trying to reach him back, but I could hear a female in the background screaming and crying. Some sort of loud bang in the background," People reported.

Owasso Police confirmed that Gilson was shot by Duffey and then fatally shot himself.

Just a few days earlier, Gilson had publicly accused Duffey of being a "pedophile" in an explosive social media post. The influencer shared a TikTok video on July 11 of herself taking part in an ongoing trend in which users pretend to sit down for an interview with Netflix for a documentary.