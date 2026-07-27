TikTok Influencer, 43, Heard 'Screaming and Crying' on 911 Call Before Husband Allegedly Shot Her to Death After Accusing Him of Being a 'Pedophile'
July 27 2026, Published 8:36 a.m. ET
An online influencer was heard "screaming and crying" during a desperate 911 call just moments before her estranged husband allegedly shot her to death, RadarOnline.com can report.
Sara Gilson, 43, was killed before Jeremiah "Shawn" Duffey reportedly turned the gun on himself and took his own life, according to police.
Sara Gilson Shared a TikTok Accusing Her Husband of Being a Pedophile
Emergency dispatchers received a call from the estranged couple's minor son on Thursday, July 23, who reported that his stepfather had shot his mother inside their home in Owasso, Oklahoma.
As the child was on the phone, a 911 operator can be heard telling first responders amid the chaos, "I'm trying to reach him back, but I could hear a female in the background screaming and crying. Some sort of loud bang in the background," People reported.
Owasso Police confirmed that Gilson was shot by Duffey and then fatally shot himself.
Just a few days earlier, Gilson had publicly accused Duffey of being a "pedophile" in an explosive social media post. The influencer shared a TikTok video on July 11 of herself taking part in an ongoing trend in which users pretend to sit down for an interview with Netflix for a documentary.
As Gilson entered the camera frame and sat down on a chair in front of a blank wall, a message above her flashed: "Preparing for when Netflix drops a documentary about my soon to be ex husband who I just found out is a pedophile."
She captioned the video, "I wish I was joking."
Shawn Duffey Allegedly Kissed a 15-Year-Old Girl
According to an Owasso police report, a woman filed a protective order against Duffey, 48, on behalf of her minor daughter last month. The 15-year-old played on the youth basketball team Duffey coached.
The girl's mother claimed that Duffey kissed and touched the teen, and was caught by another coach. The girl reportedly told her mother it wasn't the first time Duffey had engaged in inappropriate behavior, claiming the coach also sent her messages inviting her to his hotel room during a tournament trip, and offering her money "to keep her quiet."
Sara Gilson's Previous Pleas for Help
Duffey was never arrested for the alleged incident, nor charged with any crime.
Gilson had previously filed her own protective order against her husband, saying he "proceeded to threaten suicide and went on the run." She also warned the court that Duffey had a firearm on him.
Duffey had already been ordered to stay 100 yards away from his wife and had been kicked out of their home when the protective order was initially filed. Two earlier orders Gilson filed in 2021 were ultimately dismissed after she failed to appear at a hearing.
A GoFundMe for Sara Gilson's Children
A GoFundMe has since been set up to support Gilson's two children, with loved ones emotionally expressing, "Our beautiful friend, Sara, was tragically taken from us in an unimaginable act of violence.
"Her sudden and heartbreaking loss has left an entire community grieving, but the greatest loss is felt by her two precious children, who must now face life without their loving mother.
"Sara was an incredible mom. Her children were the center of her world, and everything she did was for them. She loved them fiercely, worked hard to provide for them, and dreamed of giving them the best life possible."