EXCLUSIVE: Princess Beatrice Finally Opens Up on Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Windsor's Divorce

RadarOnline.com can reveal Beatrice, 37, reflected on the separation of her mother Ferguson, 66, and her father, the ex- Prince Andrew , also 66, while appearing alongside her sister Princess Eugenie on the podcast Lessons From Our Mothers , hosted by Cressida Bonas and her half-sister Isabella Branson.

Princess Beatrice has spoken candidly about how her parents' divorce shaped her childhood, revealing even during the most difficult moments, Sarah Ferguson ensured there was "always an adventure" as the York family adapted to life after the royal split.

The sisters discussed the resilience their mother showed following the breakdown of her marriage to Andrew.

The disgraced former Duke and Duchess of York separated in 1992 before finalizing their divorce in 1996, but remained on friendly terms and continued to co-parent their daughters over the years.

A royal source told us: "Beatrice and Eugenie have always spoken warmly about the way their parents handled family life after the divorce. They recognize it was a challenging period, but they also credit Sarah with creating stability and making sure difficult moments never defined their childhood."

Speaking about her mother, Beatrice praised Ferguson's optimism and determination.

She said: "There was always an adventure to be had, and now it's so fun reflecting and looking back to say some of the harder times, through divorce, and through challenging moments, there was always an adventure."