EXCLUSIVE: Princess Beatrice Finally Opens Up on Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Windsor's Divorce
July 28 2026, Published 7:09 p.m. ET
Princess Beatrice has spoken candidly about how her parents' divorce shaped her childhood, revealing even during the most difficult moments, Sarah Ferguson ensured there was "always an adventure" as the York family adapted to life after the royal split.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Beatrice, 37, reflected on the separation of her mother Ferguson, 66, and her father, the ex-Prince Andrew, also 66, while appearing alongside her sister Princess Eugenie on the podcast Lessons From Our Mothers, hosted by Cressida Bonas and her half-sister Isabella Branson.
Praising Fergie's Resilience
The sisters discussed the resilience their mother showed following the breakdown of her marriage to Andrew.
The disgraced former Duke and Duchess of York separated in 1992 before finalizing their divorce in 1996, but remained on friendly terms and continued to co-parent their daughters over the years.
A royal source told us: "Beatrice and Eugenie have always spoken warmly about the way their parents handled family life after the divorce. They recognize it was a challenging period, but they also credit Sarah with creating stability and making sure difficult moments never defined their childhood."
Speaking about her mother, Beatrice praised Ferguson's optimism and determination.
She said: "There was always an adventure to be had, and now it's so fun reflecting and looking back to say some of the harder times, through divorce, and through challenging moments, there was always an adventure."
Strains Behind Royal Split
The ex-Duke and Duchess of York's marriage came under increasing strain during Andrew's naval career, which often required lengthy periods away from home.
Ferguson has previously said she also wanted to pursue a professional career outside the constraints traditionally placed on senior members of the Royal Family, something she felt contributed to the decision to end the marriage.
Although they divorced nearly three decades ago, Andrew and Ferguson maintained an unusually close relationship.
They continued to co-parent Beatrice and Eugenie and frequently appeared together at family occasions.
Beatrice and Eugenie have described their mother as a source of encouragement and positivity, often highlighting the values she instilled in them despite the pressures – which came with growing up in the public eye.
Ferguson has spoken openly over the years about the challenges of life after divorce, including rebuilding her career while raising two daughters under intense media scrutiny.
Fallout From Epstein Scandal
The York family has also faced sustained public attention in recent years because of Andrew's association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew has consistently denied wrongdoing.
In 2022, he reached an out-of-court settlement with Epstein's trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre without admitting liability and stepped back from public royal duties after losing his honorary military affiliations and royal patronages.
Despite periods of intense scrutiny surrounding the family, Beatrice's comments focused on her mother's resilience and outlook during difficult times.
Andrew Faces Ongoing Scrutiny
Andrew's friendship with the late convicted sex offender Epstein sparked one of the biggest modern scandals for the Royal Family.
Andrew has consistently denied wrongdoing and, in 2022, settled Giuffre's civil claim without admitting liability, for a reported $15million.
Ferguson also faced criticism because of her continued support for Andrew during the controversy, although she has not been accused of any wrongdoing connected to Epstein.
Andrew has been released "under investigation" after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office after allegedly sharing sensitive information with pedophile Epstein during his role as a trade envoy for Britain.