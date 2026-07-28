EXCLUSIVE: Godmother at Center of Jay-Z Paternity Dispute Insists Claims She Owes Rapper $119K Are 'Inaccurate'

"Recent online commentary suggesting that I, or my godson, Rymir Satterthwaite, will be required to pay Mr. Shawn 'Jay-Z' Carter approximately $119,000 through my bankruptcy case is inaccurate and does not reflect the current legal posture of the litigation," Coley wrote.

As Radar previously reported, Jay-Z recently asked a federal bankruptcy court to declare that a judgment of at least $119,235.45 against Coley cannot be discharged through her Chapter 7 bankruptcy, arguing the debt should survive because it stems from years of litigation connected to long-running paternity claims involving Satterthwaite.

Coley, however, argued the underlying California attorney-fee judgment remains on appeal and has not reached a final resolution. "First, the California attorney-fee judgment that has been referenced is currently on appeal," she wrote. "As with any judgment under appellate review, its status remains subject to the appellate process, and no appellate court has issued a final decision."