EXCLUSIVE: Godmother at Center of Jay-Z Paternity Dispute Insists Claims She Owes Rapper $119K Are 'Inaccurate'
July 28 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Lillie M. Coley, the godmother of the man who has spent years claiming Jay-Z is his biological father, is pushing back after reports surfaced that she owes the rap mogul nearly $119,000 as part of an ongoing bankruptcy battle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a statement posted to X and obtained by Radar, Coley disputed recent reports suggesting she is already obligated to pay the music star, real name Shawn Carter, the six-figure sum, insisting the legal fight is far from over.
Lillie M. Coley Disputes $119K Claim
"Recent online commentary suggesting that I, or my godson, Rymir Satterthwaite, will be required to pay Mr. Shawn 'Jay-Z' Carter approximately $119,000 through my bankruptcy case is inaccurate and does not reflect the current legal posture of the litigation," Coley wrote.
As Radar previously reported, Jay-Z recently asked a federal bankruptcy court to declare that a judgment of at least $119,235.45 against Coley cannot be discharged through her Chapter 7 bankruptcy, arguing the debt should survive because it stems from years of litigation connected to long-running paternity claims involving Satterthwaite.
Coley, however, argued the underlying California attorney-fee judgment remains on appeal and has not reached a final resolution. "First, the California attorney-fee judgment that has been referenced is currently on appeal," she wrote. "As with any judgment under appellate review, its status remains subject to the appellate process, and no appellate court has issued a final decision."
Lillie M. Coley Explains Bankruptcy Claim
She also rejected the suggestion that her bankruptcy filing was the result of financial hardship.
According to Coley, she sought bankruptcy protection to address broader legal disputes involving real property, escrow funds and inheritance issues – not because she was unable to pay her everyday bills.
"Contrary to the narrative being promoted by certain online blogs and social media commentators, my bankruptcy filing was not initiated because I was unable to pay my everyday financial obligations," Coley wrote.
Bankruptcy Battle
The statement also acknowledged Jay-Z's adversary complaint asking the bankruptcy court to determine that the California judgment is non-dischargeable. However, Coley maintained the claim remains contested and said the bankruptcy court has not entered a final order requiring payment.
"The bankruptcy court has not entered a final determination requiring payment of that claim," she wrote.
Coley also criticized online speculation surrounding the years-long legal battle, urging the public to rely on official court records rather than social media or blog coverage.
Jay Z Denies Paternity Claims
"The courts – not online commentary, anonymous sources, or social media speculation – will determine these matters based upon the evidence, the applicable law, and the appellate process," she wrote.
She concluded by vowing to continue challenging the rulings through the courts while defending her family’s interests through ongoing appeals.
The latest statement marks another chapter in the long-running dispute involving Satterthwaite, who has publicly claimed for years that Jay-Z is his biological father. Carter has consistently denied those allegations, and multiple courts have previously ruled in his favor.