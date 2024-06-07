Your tip
Autopsy Shocker: Princess Beatrice's Ex-Boyfriend Paolo Liuzzo’s Cause of Death Revealed

Princess Beatrice's ex was found dead in Miami in Feb.

Jun. 7 2024, Published 11:16 a.m. ET

It's been less than four months since Princess Beatrice's ex-boyfriend was found dead in a Miami hotel room, and now we know what killed him. Paolo Liuzzo died from an overdose after consuming a toxic mix of deadly drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, ketamine, and the street drug bromazolam (a synthetic benzo), RadarOnline.com has learned.

Hotel staff discovered Liuzzo in a room at the citizenM Miami Worldcenter hotel.

As this outlet reported, Liuzzo's body was discovered by hotel staff at the citizenM Miami Worldcenter on February 7, but news of his shock passing didn't hit the headlines until April.

The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner Department has determined his death to be caused by acute combined drug toxicity, per the autopsy report obtained by Daily Mail.

“Police impounded extensive drug paraphernalia from the scene,” the investigation report stated, revealing his mother told law enforcement that her son “was known to use drugs, but it was unknown what he used.”

Liuzzo's remains were transported to Long Island, New York, for the funeral held one week later. He was 41 years old.

The pair dated from 2005 to 2006 when he was extradited back to the U.S.

Liuzzo dated Princess Beatrice, 35, from 2005 to 2006 when he was 24 and she was 17. Their love story caught attention when his dark past was uncovered.

Before their romance, he had been charged with the manslaughter of a student at the College of the Holy Cross after the pair got into a booze-fueled punching match.

Her ex's manslaughter charges were reduced to assault and battery.

Liuzzo's attorneys got his charges to assault and battery, and the judge slapped him with 100 hours of community service. When the world uncovered his romance with Princess Beatrice, Liuzzo was extradited to the US for violating his three-year probation.

The forced move ended his relationship with the royal family member.

Her mom voiced support for their relationship.

During their short-lived relationship, Princess Beatrice's mom, Sarah Ferguson, voiced her support for the pair.

“We all have our own journeys and have to learn our way but Beatrice is a sensible girl, soon to be 18, with many friends, including Paolo,” she said in a statement at the time.

R.I.P.

